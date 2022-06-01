Who is Jaya Bharadwaj? CSK and Team India star Deepak Chahar's gorgeous bride

Team India pacer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj last year during IPL. Here's all you need to know about his gorgeous bride:

Image Credit: Instagram

Team India pacer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Deepak Chahar is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj on June 1 at Agra's Jaypee Palace. The couple's reception is then scheduled for June 3.

Image Credit: Instagram

Several renowned names from the world of Indian cricket, including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, are expected to attend the wedding. Here's all you need to know about the pacer's gorgeous bride and their love story:

Image Credit: Instagram

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chahar went on his knees to propose to his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj in the stands after CSK's game against Punjab King (PBKS), sparking massive excitement among fans.

Image Credit: Instagram

According to reports, CSK captain MS Dhoni suggested that the pacer proposed to his girlfriend during their IPL campaign, which Chennai eventually won.

Image Credit: Instagram

A resident of Delhi, Jaya Bharadwaj is former Bigg Boss 5 contestant Sidharth Bharadwaj's sister. Having graduated from Mumbai University, her Instagram bio states she is currently an entrepreneur.

Image Credit: Instagram

"Millennial Media Child👧 Dynamic Entrepreneur 👩‍🏫 Fitness Enthusiast🏋️‍♀️Non-technical techi👩‍💻Believe in the power of supporting Women🙌🏻," reads Jaya's Instagram bio where she enjoys a close to 100k followers.

Image Credit: Instagram

According to reports, Deepak Chahar had introduced Jaya to his Indian and CSK teammates before travelling to Dubai for IPL 2021, where he made his love for her public.

Image Credit: Instagram