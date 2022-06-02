Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CSK star Deepak Chahar ties knot with Jaya Bhardwaj; see pictures and videos

    On Wednesday, Deepak Chahar got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Jaya Bhardwaj. See how it all panned out as we present pictures and videos of the same.

    CSK Chennai Super Kings star Deepak Chahar ties knot with Jaya Bhardwaj; see pictures and videos
    Agra, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has begun a new innnings in his personal life as he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jaya Bhardwaj, on Wednesday. The wedding took place in Agra, nearly eight months later after he proposed to her during a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) game in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium. The two have been dating for quite a long time, while he pulled off a surprise at the most unpredicted moment, especially after CSK lost its match to Punjab Kings (PBKS). In the meantime, the pictures and videos of his wedding have gone viral on social media while we present it all here. You can check them out and cherish the adorable couple.

    Chahar shared a picture of theirs on social media, where the two are exchanging garland, as he captioned the post, "When I met you first time I felt that you are the one ☝️ and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together, and I promise you to keep you always happy like this 🤗. One of the best moment of my life 😊. Everyone, pls give your blessings to us 🙏😊."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jaya Bhardwaj (@jayab05)

    ALSO READ: Who is Jaya Bharadwaj? CSK and Team India star Deepak Chahar's gorgeous bride

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1)

    The picture saw comments from his fans, including uncapped Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who wrote, "Congratulations, bhaiya". Jaya shared a similar image on her Instagram handle. At the same time, she captioned, "He stole my heart, so I stole his Last name #married #loveforever." Comments followed, including Bollywood star Ritesh Deshmukh, who remarked, "Congratulationsssss, guys".

    Another photo was shared by Chahar's leg-spinner brother Rahul, who captioned, "Happy married life, you two... Soooo happy for you and all the good wishes. Wishing you an amazing married life. Loads of Love ❤️". Also, in a video shared on Twitter, the couple was seen celebrating their wedding by dancing it out.

