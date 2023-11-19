Yuvraj Singh's surprise pick for player of the tournament in ODI World Cup 2023

In a twist amid stellar performances by Indian cricket stars at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Yuvraj Singh has named his standout player for the tournament, and it's not the expected names of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Mohammed Shami, the seasoned Indian pacer, has emerged as Yuvraj's choice for the player of the tournament. Currently holding the top spot as the leading wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 23 scalps in six matches, Shami boasts a remarkable economy rate of 5.01. His exceptional contributions include three five-wicket hauls and a four-for, with a standout performance of seven wickets in the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Although Shami wasn't initially part of the playing XI in India's first four matches, an unfortunate injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened the door for the right-arm pacer. Since then, Shami has consistently delivered outstanding performances, catching the attention of Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj expressed his admiration, stating, "India always had match-winners on the bench. I won't say Hardik's injury was a blessing in disguise, but everyone was waiting to see how Shami would perform, and the way he has set the stage on fire has been outstanding. I feel if anyone deserves the Player of the Tournament award, it's Mohammed Shami," as he shared his thoughts with Sports Tak.

Reflecting on the current Indian squad, Yuvraj also highlighted the chances for Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to secure their first World Cup medals. Despite past near misses, Yuvraj believes they deserve the recognition. He praised the impact of players like Iyer, Rahul, and Bumrah, emphasising their contribution to the team's improved performance.

