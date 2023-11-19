Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yuvraj Singh's surprise pick for player of the tournament in ODI World Cup 2023

    In a twist amid stellar performances by Indian cricket stars at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Yuvraj Singh has named his standout player for the tournament, and it's not the expected names of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

    cricket Yuvraj Singh's surprise pick for player of the tournament in ODI World Cup 2023 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    In the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Yuvraj Singh has chosen his standout performer of the tournament, and surprisingly, it's neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma. Despite the stellar performances from various Indian players, Yuvraj Singh believes a certain individual deserves the Player of the Tournament accolade.

    Mohammed Shami, the seasoned Indian pacer, has emerged as Yuvraj's choice for the player of the tournament. Currently holding the top spot as the leading wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 23 scalps in six matches, Shami boasts a remarkable economy rate of 5.01. His exceptional contributions include three five-wicket hauls and a four-for, with a standout performance of seven wickets in the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

    Although Shami wasn't initially part of the playing XI in India's first four matches, an unfortunate injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened the door for the right-arm pacer. Since then, Shami has consistently delivered outstanding performances, catching the attention of Yuvraj Singh.

    Yuvraj expressed his admiration, stating, "India always had match-winners on the bench. I won't say Hardik's injury was a blessing in disguise, but everyone was waiting to see how Shami would perform, and the way he has set the stage on fire has been outstanding. I feel if anyone deserves the Player of the Tournament award, it's Mohammed Shami," as he shared his thoughts with Sports Tak.

    Reflecting on the current Indian squad, Yuvraj also highlighted the chances for Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to secure their first World Cup medals. Despite past near misses, Yuvraj believes they deserve the recognition. He praised the impact of players like Iyer, Rahul, and Bumrah, emphasising their contribution to the team's improved performance.

    Also Read: Pitch Politics: Ian Chappell calls for autonomy ahead of World Cup Final in Ahmedabad

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Narendra Modi Stadium turns into a sea of blue as fans get ready for the final showdown osf

    Narendra Modi Stadium turns into a sea of blue as fans get ready for the final showdown

    Cricket Pitch Politics: Ian Chappell calls for autonomy ahead of World Cup Final in Ahmedabad osf

    Pitch Politics: Ian Chappell calls for autonomy ahead of World Cup Final in Ahmedabad

    India vs Australia 'Let's make it happen' - Sadhguru cheers for 'Team Bharat' ahead of World Cup final (WATCH) snt

    IND vs AUS: 'Let's make it happen' - Sadhguru cheers for 'Team Bharat' ahead of World Cup final (WATCH)

    Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joins politics, set to contest 2024 polls snt

    Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joins politics, set to contest 2024 polls

    IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's 'rightful' swap - Superstition behind World Cup trophy photoshoot gives fans hope snt

    IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's 'rightful' swap - Superstition behind World Cup trophy photoshoot give fans hope

    Recent Stories

    Israel Palestine war: India sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza; check details AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: India sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza; check details

    IND vs AUS in Ahmedabad Google celebrates 2023 World Cup final with a unique doodle gcw

    IND vs AUS in Ahmedabad: Google celebrates 2023 World Cup final with a unique doodle

    Narendra Modi Stadium turns into a sea of blue as fans get ready for the final showdown osf

    Narendra Modi Stadium turns into a sea of blue as fans get ready for the final showdown

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Check date, time, prize structure and more anr

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Check date, time, prize structure and more

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party RKK

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon