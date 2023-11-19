Pitch Politics: Ian Chappell calls for autonomy ahead of World Cup Final in Ahmedabad

As the highly anticipated Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia approaches, the focus has shifted to the ongoing debate surrounding the pitch.

Amidst the spotlight on the pitch for the Cricket World Cup final, an Australia great emphasises the importance of letting the local curators handle their job without interference. With the upcoming clash between hosts India and Australia, discussions about the pitch have dominated the headlines. Controversy surrounded India's semi-final win against New Zealand, with allegations of "pitch swapping" by the host nation. The ICC's head pitch consultant accused India of changing the track from a fresh one to a used one, purportedly to favour Indian spinners. Despite initial concerns, the ICC clarified that the change was a routine adjustment towards the end of a tournament, made in consultation with the venue curator and the host.

Looking ahead to the final, former Australia captain Ian Chappell urged that the responsibility for pitch preparation should rest solely with the local curators. In his view, "the curator makes the pitch, and everybody else stays out of it," emphasising the need to trust the professionals in charge.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood expressed confidence that the curators would craft a pitch suitable for all players. Reflecting on a past match against England in Ahmedabad, Hazlewood anticipated a wicket similar to that encounter, not necessarily a completely flat track but a fair playing surface.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: All you need to know about the prize money breakdown