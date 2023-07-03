World Cup 2023: Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal downplays India's bowling threat ahead of World Cup clash

In a surprising statement, former Pakistan cricket star Saeed Ajmal has dismissed India's bowling threat as his team prepares to face them in a highly anticipated World Cup clash.

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal believes that India's bowling attack will not pose a significant threat to Pakistan in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash, scheduled to take place on the 15th of October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, has garnered much attention. However, Ajmal is confident that Pakistan will be the favourites in the contest, citing India's relatively weak bowling lineup as a key factor.

According to Ajmal, "India's bowling lineup has always been weak. Recently, Siraj and Shami have performed well, and Jadeja will be crucial in the World Cup. While Jasprit Bumrah could have been a threat, his prolonged absence due to injury diminishes India's bowling prowess. Overall, I don't believe India's bowling will pose a significant threat to Pakistan."

When discussing the chances of winning the India vs Pakistan clash, Ajmal believes that Babar Azam's side has approximately a 60% chance of emerging victorious. He emphasises that India's batting has always been strong, but Pakistan's dangerous bowling lineup creates a battle between equals. Ajmal believes that if Pakistan can restrict India to a low score, they will likely secure the win.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has never defeated India in an ODI World Cup match. Out of the seven encounters between the two teams in the tournament's history, all have ended in India's favour.

