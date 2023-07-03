Ashes 2023: Stokes shines, records tumble and other interesting stats

In the ongoing Ashes series, several key statistics have emerged, highlighting remarkable performances, record-breaking moments, and a significant number of extras conceded. From Ben Stokes' outstanding innings to new six-hitting records, let's delve into the captivating numbers that have defined the series so far.

In the 2001 Ashes, England found themselves in the same position of being 0-2 down after the first two matches of a Test series played at home. It will be interesting to see how they come back in the third test. England had lost only two Test matches since 1950 despite scoring 300-plus runs in both innings, including the Lord's Test against Australia. The other instance occurred in 2008 against India, where England scored 316 and 311 for 9 in Chennai.

Prior to Ben Stokes' outstanding performance of 155 runs at Lord's, no player batting at No. 6 or lower had scored more than 150 runs in the fourth innings of a Test match. The previous highest score was Adam Gilchrist's unbeaten 149 against Pakistan in the 1999 Hobart Test. Stokes' score of 155 in the fourth innings of an Ashes Test is the second-highest for England, with Mark Butcher's unbeaten 173 at Headingley in 2001 holding the top spot.

Stokes hit a remarkable nine sixes during his innings of 155, setting a new record for the most sixes hit by a player in an Ashes innings. This surpasses his previous record of eight sixes achieved during his match-winning effort at Leeds in 2019. Stokes now holds the record for the most sixes in the Ashes, with 33 hits, surpassing Kevin Pietersen's previous record of 24.

The pacers bowled a total of 504 short balls at Lord's, which is the highest count in a Test match since 2015. The previous record was 426 short balls during the 2017 Wellington Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Out of the 504 short balls at Lord's, 18 wickets fell, which is the joint-most for a match, equaling the record set during the 2015 Hamilton Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Steven Smith has received eight player-of-the-match awards in his 34 Ashes Tests, which is the highest for any player in the Ashes. Since his debut in 2010, Smith has a total of 13 player-of-the-match awards in Test cricket, which is the joint-most alongside Joe Root.

England conceded a total of 74 extras at Lord's, which is the second-highest number of extras conceded in an Ashes Test. The only instance where England conceded more extras was 83 at The Oval in 1934. Among all Tests, it ranks as the sixth-highest extras conceded by England and the most by any team in a Test since England gave away 82 extras against New Zealand in 2015, also at Lord's.

