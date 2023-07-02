BCCI's compensation plan for Venues excluded from hosting World Cup matches

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a plan to provide venues that missed out to host a World Cup fixture with an opportunity to host 50-over games during the upcoming home season.

To address the venues that missed out on hosting games for the ODI World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has devised a plan to provide them with an out-of-turn opportunity to host 50-over games during the upcoming home season. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah proposed the idea of World Cup venues relinquishing their turn to host ODI games in order to compensate the state units that were not selected to host the prestigious ICC event. In a letter to the state units, Shah informed them that this proposal has been unanimously accepted by officials from eight World Cup venues, including Delhi, Dharamsala, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Lucknow.

However, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, which will only host warm-up matches for the World Cup, will also have the opportunity to host matches in the upcoming season.

Shah had conducted a meeting with the state units before the announcement of the World Cup schedule earlier in the week.

"During our meeting, I had proposed a solution to ensure a fair distribution of matches for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. I requested the hosting associations, with the exception of Assam and Kerala, who were allocated warm-up matches, to voluntarily forego their turn to host an ODI during the bilateral international season.

"This proposal was put forth in order to accommodate the state associations that unfortunately missed out on hosting matches of the Cricket World Cup.

"I am pleased to inform you that the proposal received unanimous agreement and support from all the participating associations," said Shah

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19.

Except for Hyderabad, all the main venues will host five games each of the ICC 50-over showpiece event. Hyderabad will host two warm-up games involving Pakistan before hosting three main matches from October 6. Pakistan will play two of their league games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.