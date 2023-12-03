Viral Video: Pet-lover MS Dhoni feeding horses takes the internet by storm (WATCH)
Chennai Super Kings' beloved captain, MS Dhoni, shares endearing moments with his pet horse, Chetak, in a viral video.
In a heartwarming display of his affection for animals, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was captured on video engaging with horses at a farm. Known for his love for pets, Dhoni took some time off to play with his pet horse, Chetak, and even fed a pony. The delightful moments shared between the former Indian captain and the animals were caught on camera, gaining widespread attention as the video went viral. This charming interaction adds to the series of instances where Dhoni has showcased his fondness for animals. Earlier news confirmed his retention by CSK, ensuring his participation in the IPL 2024 season.
Mahi and his Lovable Pets !! 🐎🥰#MSDhoni | #WhistlePodu | #Dhoni— TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni (@imDhoni_fc) December 3, 2023
📹 via Chandra Shekhar pic.twitter.com/NQs3xLNRfO
Here is the breakdown of players retained and released by CSK in anticipation of IPL 2024:
Retained Players:
MS Dhoni (c) (wk)
Moeen Ali
Deepak Chahar
Devon Conway (wk)
Tushar Deshpande
Shivam Dube
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Ravindra Jadeja
Ajay Mandal
Mukesh Choudhary
Matheesha Pathirana
Ajinkya Rahane
Shaik Rasheed
Mitchell Santner
Simarjeet Singh
Nishant Sindhu
Prashant Solanki
Maheesh Theekshana
Released Players:
Ben Stokes
Dwaine Pretorius
K. Bhagath Varma
Subhranshu Senapati
Ambati Rayudu
Kyle Jamieson
Akash Singh
Sisanda Magala