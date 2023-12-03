Viral Video: Pet-lover MS Dhoni feeding horses takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

In a heartwarming display of his affection for animals, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was captured on video engaging with horses at a farm. Known for his love for pets, Dhoni took some time off to play with his pet horse, Chetak, and even fed a pony. The delightful moments shared between the former Indian captain and the animals were caught on camera, gaining widespread attention as the video went viral. This charming interaction adds to the series of instances where Dhoni has showcased his fondness for animals. Earlier news confirmed his retention by CSK, ensuring his participation in the IPL 2024 season.

Here is the breakdown of players retained and released by CSK in anticipation of IPL 2024:

Retained Players:

MS Dhoni (c) (wk)

Moeen Ali

Deepak Chahar

Devon Conway (wk)

Tushar Deshpande

Shivam Dube

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Ravindra Jadeja

Ajay Mandal

Mukesh Choudhary

Matheesha Pathirana

Ajinkya Rahane

Shaik Rasheed

Mitchell Santner

Simarjeet Singh

Nishant Sindhu

Prashant Solanki

Maheesh Theekshana

Released Players:

Ben Stokes

Dwaine Pretorius

K. Bhagath Varma

Subhranshu Senapati

Ambati Rayudu

Kyle Jamieson

Akash Singh

Sisanda Magala