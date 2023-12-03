Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral Video: Pet-lover MS Dhoni feeding horses takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

    Chennai Super Kings' beloved captain, MS Dhoni, shares endearing moments with his pet horse, Chetak, in a viral video.

    cricket Viral Video: Pet-lover MS Dhoni feeding horses takes the internet by storm (WATCH) osf
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    In a heartwarming display of his affection for animals, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was captured on video engaging with horses at a farm. Known for his love for pets, Dhoni took some time off to play with his pet horse, Chetak, and even fed a pony. The delightful moments shared between the former Indian captain and the animals were caught on camera, gaining widespread attention as the video went viral. This charming interaction adds to the series of instances where Dhoni has showcased his fondness for animals. Earlier news confirmed his retention by CSK, ensuring his participation in the IPL 2024 season.

    Here is the breakdown of players retained and released by CSK in anticipation of IPL 2024:

    Retained Players:

    MS Dhoni (c) (wk)
    Moeen Ali
    Deepak Chahar
    Devon Conway (wk)
    Tushar Deshpande
    Shivam Dube
    Ruturaj Gaikwad
    Rajvardhan Hangargekar
    Ravindra Jadeja
    Ajay Mandal
    Mukesh Choudhary
    Matheesha Pathirana
    Ajinkya Rahane
    Shaik Rasheed
    Mitchell Santner
    Simarjeet Singh
    Nishant Sindhu
    Prashant Solanki
    Maheesh Theekshana
    Released Players:

    Ben Stokes
    Dwaine Pretorius
    K. Bhagath Varma
    Subhranshu Senapati
    Ambati Rayudu
    Kyle Jamieson
    Akash Singh
    Sisanda Magala

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
