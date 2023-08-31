Tanveer Sangha's remarkable debut: Unexpected rise of the Australian leg spinner

Tanveer Sangha's 4-31 marked the best return by an Australian player on T20I debut in nearly two decades in the 1st T20I against South Africa.

In the realm of impressive debuts, Tanveer Sangha's introduction to senior international cricket stands out. Among the four newcomers who graced the field at Kingsmead, Sangha might not have been immediately pegged as the frontrunner for success. Dewald Brevis and Spencer Johnson, along with Aaron Hardie and Matthew Short, seemed to have more favour in that regard.

A slender 21-year-old leg spinner with a track record of 31 T20 matches and 42 wickets at an economy rate of 7.46, Sangha's appearance was an unexpected twist due to Adam Zampa's sudden illness, causing him to be absent from the lineup despite his initial confirmation.

Sangha's presence on the field was the result of a serendipitous turn of events. He hadn't even been in the country for a day and hadn't officially been part of the squad. While going about his business in the gym, he received the news that he was going to play. His parents, Joga and Upneet, hailing from a Punjabi background and residing in Sydney, shared in his joy.

How did Sangha react? "Tanveer's heart rate doesn't seem to go above a hundred," remarked Mitchell Marsh after the match. "He remained remarkably composed and expressed his readiness. His infectious smile is something we hope to see for years to come."

South Africa plummeted to 69/5 within nine overs, extinguishing any hopes of pursuing their 227-run target. Sangha's figures stood at an impressive 3/10 after just 10 deliveries at this level. By the end, he secured 4/31 - not the best figures for an Australian T20I debutant, yet certainly promising enough for all of us to anticipate witnessing more of his talent. Or at least, we fervently hope so.

One of Sangha's achievements was even outshining the moon itself. Until his remarkable performance, the night's brightest star was Marsh. In his first appearance as Australia's captain in senior matches, Marsh displayed commanding authority, compiling an unbeaten 92 off 49 balls. He formed partnerships of 63 off 26 with Short and 97 off 50 with Tim David, significantly contributing to Australia's record-setting total of 226/6 - their highest in 23 T20Is against South Africa.

