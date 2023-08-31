Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viacom18 secures exclusive media rights for BCCI cricket matches from 2023-2028

    Viacom18 has triumphed in the competitive bidding process to secure the comprehensive media rights for all Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) matches set to take place in India between 2023 and 2028. This momentous five-year deal includes both television and digital rights and brings the excitement of international and domestic cricket matches to viewers through Sports18 on TV and JioCinema for live streaming.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 7:59 PM IST

    Viacom18 has successfully secured the media rights for broadcasting Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) matches in India from 2023 to 2028. In this five-year deal, Viacom18 has obtained both television and digital rights. This entails that Sports18 will be responsible for televising both international and domestic cricket matches, while JioCinema will live stream the matches digitally. The contractual period, spanning from September 2023 to March 2028, will encompass a total of 88 bilateral matches, with the potential for the number to increase to 102 matches. The matches will comprise 25 Test matches, 27 ODIs, and 36 T20Is. Notably, Viacom18 faced stiff competition during the e-auction from Sony Pictures Network India and Disney Star.

    In accordance with available information, Viacom18 is set to pay Rs 5,966.4 crore to BCCI over the next five years for the rights to broadcast these 88 international home matches.

    BCCI secretary Jay Shah extended congratulations to Viacom18 for securing both linear and digital media rights for the next five years. He also expressed gratitude towards Star India and Disney Plus HS for their past support in bringing Indian cricket to fans worldwide.

    With this acquisition, Viacom18 gains the rights to broadcast a range of sports events, including Indian cricket team home matches, the digital broadcast of the Indian Premier League, the Women's Premier League, the 2024 Paris Olympics, South Africa cricket team's home matches for the 2024 season, the T10 League, Road Safety World Series, SA20 franchise cricket league, NBA, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, and Diamond League

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 7:59 PM IST
