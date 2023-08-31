Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's spectacular century leads Pakistan to victory against Nepal

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed propelled Pakistan to a convincing victory over Nepal in the opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup. Babar's exquisite century and Iftikhar's explosive knock formed the backbone of Pakistan's imposing total, while Nepal struggled against Pakistan's bowling attack.

Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed's exceptional performances led Pakistan to a resounding victory over Nepal in the opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup. Nepal, struggling on a challenging pitch in Multan, were dismissed for a mere 104 runs in 23.4 overs. Babar Azam exhibited a masterclass in One Day International (ODI) batting by scoring an impressive 151 runs off 131 balls, guiding Pakistan to a commanding total of 342 for 6. Initially facing a precarious situation due to Nepal's early breakthroughs, Babar played cautiously to reach his fifty in 72 balls. As the innings progressed, he accelerated his scoring pace, moving from 51 to 100 in just 37 balls. After reaching his century, he unleashed his aggressive side, amassing 51 runs off the next 22 balls with a T20-like approach.

Babar's partner in the middle, Iftikhar Ahmed, also played a crucial role, contributing an unbeaten 109 off 71 balls. The pair's fifth-wicket partnership of 214 runs off 131 balls lifted Pakistan's score significantly. Babar didn't participate in the fielding due to injury, and Shadab Khan took on the captaincy during Nepal's chase. Nevertheless, Pakistan's strong performance led Nepal to a low total of 104 runs in 23.4 overs.

Nepal, making their debut in the Asia Cup and facing Pakistan for the first time across any format, showcased their inexperience and nervousness on multiple occasions. Despite a strong start, Nepal's fielding struggled at times, resulting in missed opportunities and misfields.

Babar Azam's innings highlighted his ability to adapt to the challenges of ODIs, echoing Suryakumar Yadav's sentiment about batting across all three formats. Babar's adeptness to tick away with and his acceleration during the latter part of his innings demonstrated his skill and maturity as a batsman.

Overall, Pakistan's dominant batting performance, led by Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed, combined with Nepal's struggles, secured a comprehensive victory for Pakistan in the tournament's inaugural match.

