Stuart Broad retirement: Years after the iconic 6 sixes, Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to England pacer

Yuvraj Singh, the legendary Indian all-rounder, takes to Twitter to honour England's fast bowler Stuart Broad on his remarkable international cricket career, which he announced will come to an end after the ongoing Ashes series.

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to congratulate England fast bowler Stuart Broad on his illustrious international cricket career, which he announced will conclude after the ongoing fifth Test match of the Ashes series. Yuvraj praised Broad's incredible journey and referred to him as one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, hailing him as a true legend. The two cricketers shared a defining moment in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 when Yuvraj smashed Broad for six sixes in an over, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat in international cricket.

Broad's remarkable career spanned 17 years, during which he achieved numerous milestones. The pacer is chasing a total of 850 wickets in international cricket, a testament to his exceptional skills and consistency on the field. As the final Ashes Test at The Oval draws to a close, Broad expressed his gratitude for the privilege of representing Nottinghamshire and England for so many years. He shared that this series has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of his career.

In Test cricket, Broad claimed 602 wickets in 167 matches and contributed with the bat, scoring 3656 runs at an average of 18, including one century and 13 fifties. He ranks as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test matches and second among English bowlers. In the limited-overs formats, Broad played a significant role as well, featuring in 121 ODIs and taking 178 wickets. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker for England in ODIs. Additionally, in T20Is, Broad secured 65 wickets in 56 matches, making him the third-highest wicket-taker for England in the shortest format.

His achievements extended to the ICC T20 World Cup, where he played a key role in England's triumph in 2010. Across all formats, Broad's total of 845 wickets places him as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. Additionally, he scored 4,309 runs with one century and 13 fifties at an average of 16.44.

Stuart Broad's retirement marks the end of an era for English cricket, leaving a remarkable legacy that will be celebrated and remembered for years to come.

