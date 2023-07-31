Kapil Dev criticises BCCI and top Indian stars over commitment issues

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev raises alarm over the dedication of Indian cricket stars towards their national team duties. In a fiery rant, he questions the commitment of players who readily participate in the IPL despite minor injuries but opt to rest from important national matches.

In an interview with The Week, Kapil Dev raised concerns about the progress of prominent fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been absent from the Indian team for nearly a year. With the clock ticking towards the ODI World Cup, Kapil emphasised the importance of Bumrah's timely recovery for the upcoming mega event.

Expressing his dismay, Kapil remarked, "What happened to Bumrah? He began with such promise, but if he's unavailable (for the World Cup semi-final/final)... we wasted our time on him. Rishabh Pant is such a brilliant cricketer. If he had been there, our Test cricket would've improved."

While acknowledging the significance of the IPL, Kapil expressed his discontent with players prioritizing the T20 league over their national commitments. He observed that players today are engaged in cricketing action for around ten months a year, which could lead to potential injuries. Kapil cautioned that the IPL, though beneficial, could have a negative impact on players' availability for national duty in the event of minor injuries.

Kapil further criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for what he sees as inadequate management of player workload. He pointed out that players tend to prioritize important IPL matches even with minor injuries, raising concerns about the board's understanding of the amount of cricket players should be involved in.

"If you have a minor injury, you might choose to play in the IPL during crucial games. At this stage, the cricket board needs to assess the amount of cricket they expect players to play. That is the crux of the matter. If you have the resources and money today but lack three or five-year calendars, something is amiss with the cricket board's approach," Kapil added candidly.

As a legendary all-rounder and one of India's most respected cricketing icons, Kapil Dev's concerns have sparked discussions about the delicate balance between domestic leagues and international commitments and the need for effective player management strategies.

