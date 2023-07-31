Athiya Shetty mesmerises as showstopper at Indian Couture Week 2023, earns praise from husband KL Rahul

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty turned heads and stole hearts as she walked the ramp as the showstopper for Anamika Khanna at the Indian Couture Week 2023.

As the spotlight fell upon the stunning Athiya Shetty during a recent fashion event, she gracefully walked the ramp, stealing the hearts of onlookers. The event, held as part of the highly anticipated Indian Couture Week 2023, featured the talented actress as the showstopper for the renowned designer Anamika Khanna. Among the many who were captivated by her enchanting presence was none other than her doting cricketer husband, KL Rahul.

KL Rahul, clearly proud of his wife's achievements, couldn't contain his admiration. To share his joy and support, he promptly took to his Instagram handle and posted a heartwarming clip of Athiya's ramp walk. Accompanying the video, the love-struck husband added an adorable caption, playfully addressing her as "My stunning wife."

For this prestigious fashion event, Athiya Shetty chose an exquisite embroidered cream long-sleeve dress that complemented her innate elegance. Accessorising with tasteful jewellery and donning chic heels, she exuded a sense of grace that perfectly matched the occasion. With her hair styled into a sophisticated bun and glamorous makeup accentuating her features, Athiya radiated poise and confidence as she graced the ramp.

Fans and fellow celebrities couldn't help but shower her with praise for her exceptional performance. Ileana D'Cruz, in particular, expressed her awe, emphasizing how Athiya's charm and confidence were second to none, especially when walking for one of her favourite designers, Anamika Khanna.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's love story reached a significant milestone when they tied the knot on January 23, 2023. In a beautiful joint statement, the couple expressed their heartfelt emotions and gratitude, stating that in each other's light, they had discovered the true essence of love. Surrounded by their dearest ones, they exchanged vows in a home that had brought them immense joy and serenity, seeking blessings and well-wishes for their journey of togetherness.

Despite her soaring success on the fashion runway, Athiya Shetty has also been making waves in the Bollywood film industry. Her debut in 2015 with 'Hero,' alongside Sooraj Pancholi, marked the beginning of her promising acting career. She has since charmed audiences with her performances in 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor,' where she showcased her versatility and talent, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of moviegoers.

As Athiya Shetty continues to shine both on and off the silver screen, she stands as an inspiration to many, epitomizing beauty, talent, and a loving bond with her cricketer-husband KL Rahul. With her grace, charisma, and dedication, she has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself in the world of fashion and cinema, and her journey promises to be one filled with even more remarkable accomplishments and moments of joy.