Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal equals Sanath Jayasuriya's record

Dinesh Chandimal's scored 30th fifty in Test cricket and thereby he leveled with Sanath Jayasuriya in the list of most fifty plus scores for Sri Lanka. Legendary Jaysuriya has smashed 45 fifty plus scores in the longest format of the game.

Dinesh Chandimal scored a classy half-century for Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand ay Galle. It was the 34-year-old's 30th fifty in Test cricket and thereby he leveled with Sanath Jayasuriya in the list of most fifty plus scores for Sri Lanka. Legendary Jaysuriya has scored 45 fifty plus scores in the longest format of the game.

Sri Lanka's No.3 batsman Chandimal arrived at the crease in the second over itself as Pathum Nissanka was dismissed by Tim Southeee in just the sixth ball of the opening over. Chandimal, along with Dimuth Karunarathne (46) added 122 runs, before the latter was run out by Glenn Philips. Chandimal struck half-century in just 79 balls, including nine fours.

Chandimal was then joined by Angelo Mathews and the pair went about their business, taking the score to 194/2 at Tea. The 34-year-old scored hundred in 171 balls, smashing 13 boundaries. It was his 16th century in Test cricket, only behind Aravinda De Silva (20), Jayawardene (34) and Kumar Sangakkara (38), in the list of most hundreds for Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game.

Sri Lanka won the first Test in Galle by 63 runs and are aiming to clean sweep the two-Test series against New Zealand. The home side are currently occupying third spot in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with a PCT of 50.0, having recorded four wins and as many defeats from eight matches so far. Sri Lanka's next red ball series is away to South Africa, starting towards the end of November.

India are sitting at the top of the WTC table, with a PCT of 71.67, followed by Australia (62.5). Only the top two teams at the end of the cycle will qualify for the final at Lords in June 2025.

