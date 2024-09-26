IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 66 runs to create history

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 1094 runs in the ongoing 2023-25 WTC cycle, only behind Joe Root, who has amassed 1398 runs from 16 Tests, in the highest run scorers list.  

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 5:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle, having scored 1094 runs from ten matches, only behind England's Joe Root (1398), who has already played 16 Tests. The 22-year-old opener is just 66 runs away from becoming the Indian player with most runs in a single cycle of WTC. Ajinkya Rahanne's 1159 runs, scored during the 2019-21 cycle has been the best performance by an Indian batsman in WTC. 

    Also read: India vs Bangladesh T20Is: Sanju Samson first choice keeper; Rishabh Pant rested- report

    Jaiswal has been in brilliant form in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, becoming just the third India to cross thousand-run mark in a single WTC edition. The left-handed opener became only the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to tally over 700 runs in a Test-series when he amassed 712 runs against England earlier this year. The youngster smashed two double centuries and three fifties with an average of 89.00, helping India win the series 4-1 at home.  

    Moreover, Jaiswal is India's highest run scorer in Tests in 2024, having amassed 806 runs. He is now just 194 runs away from becoming the first player to reach 1000 runs mark in the longest format of the game in 2024, even before Root, who is on 986 runs from 11 matches. 

    India secured a dominant 280 run victory against Bangladesh in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Jaiswal scored a handy half-century (56) in the first inning. The home side scored 376 run at the first time of asking thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's century and Ravindra Jadeja 86. India dismissed Bangladesh for a paltry 149 in the first innings and set them a target of 515 runs. 

    Bangladesh openers started the chase positively as both of them crossed the 30-run mark, before Jaiswal took a stunning catch at Gully off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling to dismiss Zakir Hasan. The Rajasthan Royals player dived low to his left to take a one-handed blinder. Rohit Sharma and Co. dismissed the visitors for 234 runs and thereby securing their seventh win of the current WTC cycle. The second and final Test of the series will be played in Kanpur, starting from September Friday (September 27). 

    India are sitting at the summit of the 2023-25 WTC standings, with a PCT of 71.67. Only the top two teams at the end of the current cycle will qualify for the final at Lords in June 2025. After the Bangladesh series, India will host New Zealand for three Tests next month, before raveling to Australia for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on November 22. 

    Also read: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan retires from T20Is, says Kanpur Test will be his last if no farewell at home

