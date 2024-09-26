BREAKING: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan announces T20I retirement, hopes to play final Test in Mirpur

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan officially announced his retirement from T20Is on Thursday, just before his team's second Test against India at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

    A stalwart of the game, Shakib has featured in every edition of the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007, finishing the 2024 edition as the tournament's all-time leading wicket-taker. During a press conference ahead of the second Test, the 37-year-old also outlined his future plans for Test and ODI cricket.

    Shakib, who has not returned to Bangladesh since the political unrest under the Sheikh Hasina regime in August, expressed his desire to play his final Test match in Mirpur. However, due to ongoing security concerns, he acknowledged that the upcoming Test in Kanpur could potentially be his last in the longer format of the game.

    “Going back to Bangladesh is not a concern, but leaving Bangladesh once I go there is dangerous,” Shakib told reporters in Kanpur on Thursday.

    "I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur, if that won't happen, second Test against India would be my last," he further stated.

    Shakib Al Hasan also confirmed that the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy will mark his final ODI series for Bangladesh.

    Shakib, who began his international career in 2006, holds the distinction of being the only cricketer to achieve the remarkable double of 14,000 runs and 700 wickets across all formats.

