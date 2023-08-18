South Africa vs Australia 2023: Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc ruled out with injuries

The Australian squad for the South Africa tour has been unveiled, along with the announcement of Mitchell Marsh as captain and several key players missing due to injuries.

Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith will stay at home to recover from injures sustained during the Ashes and will miss the South African tour. Spencer Johnson, an inexperienced left-arm fast bowler who was included in the T20 squad, will continue to stay in South Africa for the ODIs. Mitchell Marsh has been appointed as the captain for the South Africa ODIs, following his role as captain during the T20I part of the tour. Pat Cummins is set to rejoin the squad during the ODI series, although his participation isn't guaranteed as he is recovering from a fractured wrist.

Chair of selectors George Bailey stated, "The intensive Ashes series and the demands of the World Test Championship placed a significant strain on the team. As we prioritise the upcoming World Cup, we're taking a cautious approach to our preparations." He added that Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc are expected to regain full fitness by the time they join the Indian ODI series and the World Cup warm-up game in India.

Australia had initially chosen a reduced squad for the T20Is, with players like Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Green, and Warner being rested due to their heavy workload during the recent England tour. Ashton Agar is also absent due to a calf injury. Steve Smith will also miss out on the tour to South Africa with an injury and will look to regain fitness ahead of the all-important ODI World Cup 2023.

Glenn Maxwell will participate in the T20Is against South Africa starting on August 30 but will miss the subsequent five-match ODI series. This is to ensure he's present for the birth of his first child before rejoining the Australian squad for three matches against India. Australia's first World Cup match is scheduled for October 8, where they will face India.

Labuschagne's inclusion in the ODI squad offers him another opportunity after being left out of the initial World Cup plans. However, his participation in the main event still seems uncertain.

Marsh will take on the role of captain for the T20I team in South Africa for the first time. This series marks Australia's first in this format since long-serving captain Aaron Finch retired after the 2022 T20 World Cup. Marsh's captaincy is temporary, as Australia's selectors are deferring a permanent appointment until a later date.

While there were discussions about Turner potentially succeeding Finch as captain, he hasn't represented Australia since the T20I tour of Bangladesh in 2021.

Despite his impressive performance in the Big Bash League (BBL) and being recognised as one of Australia's top white-ball captains, leading Western Australia and Scorchers to victory in four titles across the Marsh Cup and BBL in the past two seasons, Turner lost his position as a middle-order finisher to players like Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, and Matthew Wade. At times, Josh Inglis also played as a specialised middle-order batsman while Wade was part of the team.

Inglis will be the wicketkeeper in South Africa, with Wade not being selected. However, Matthew Short was chosen ahead of Turner for the tour due to his exceptional performance in the last year at domestic and franchise levels with both batting and bowling skills.

Turner's name is listed alongside Short in the Australia A 50-over squad for a three-match series against New Zealand A in Queensland in mid-September. Turner will leave the Hundred cricket tournament early next week, where he has been representing Manchester Originals, to immediately join the Australia squad in South Africa upon their arrival.

The T20 side will be coached by Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay, and Australian women's assistant coach Dan Marsh, as head coach Andrew McDonald takes a break before the ODIs.

Squads:

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa