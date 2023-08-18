India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah aims for remarkable feat in the T20I series

As Jasprit Bumrah prepares to step back onto the international stage after nearly a year, India's upcoming clash against Ireland in the 1st T20I holds significant anticipation. The scenario is set for the triumphant return of the pacer, who is poised to achieve a momentous milestone in his career. Having been absent from the cricket scene for 326 days, Bumrah is poised to resume his journey with the Indian cricket team, and the Ireland T20Is hold a special place for him. As he readies himself to lead the Indian men's cricket team in T20Is, Bumrah's focus extends towards etching his name in the record books.

In the Friday match against Ireland, Bumrah sets his sights on a remarkable record – that of becoming the Indian player with the highest number of wickets in death overs. At present, the record belongs to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has clinched 36 wickets for India during the crucial overs spanning 16 to 20. Bumrah trails closely, being just 2 wickets away from overtaking Bhuvneshwar's record, having accumulated 35 T20I wickets during the death overs.

Moreover, Bumrah aims to surpass Hardik Pandya's tally in the elite group of Indian pacers with the highest T20I wickets overall. As things stand, Bumrah has claimed 70 wickets, with Hardik leading marginally at 73. At the summit of this list stands Bhuvneshwar with an impressive tally of 90 wickets, solidifying his status among the top-performing fast bowlers.

Since his international debut in January 2016, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as India's premier pacer in terms of wickets across various formats. He ranks second only to spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the list of leading Indian wicket-takers across formats since 2016, encompassing all bowlers.

Bumrah's significance within the Indian cricketing landscape cannot be overstated. His performances against Ireland hold critical importance as the nation deliberates over the selection of the ODI World Cup squad. Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is poised to reveal the Asia Cup squad on August 20. Should Bumrah leave an indelible impression in the opening T20I against Ireland on August 18, his outstanding performance could potentially earn him a coveted spot in the Asia Cup lineup.

