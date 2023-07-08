Sourav Ganguly and Dona Roy: A love story of childhood sweethearts

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian cricket player, is renowned for his exceptional cricketing abilities and the captivating love story he shares with his wife, Dona Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly, the former Team India cricketer and current BCCI chief, is not only known for his remarkable performances on the cricket field but also for his romantic and dramatic love story with his wife, Dona Ganguly.

While Ganguly recently made headlines for reconciling with his apparent rival Virat Kohli during an IPL 2023 match, his love story with Dona is nothing short of a Bollywood movie in terms of its hurdles and ultimate triumph. The couple has been married for over 25 years and is blessed with a daughter.

Ganguly's journey to be with Dona was marked by determination and resilience. Let's take a closer look at their romantic love story and how they crossed paths.

Ganguly and Dona had known each other since their childhood days. In fact, their acquaintance dated back to their early years, and Ganguly himself confessed to having a childhood crush on her.

As a young boy, Ganguly used to pass by Dona's house while going to play football with his friends, hoping to catch a glimpse of her. Taking a bold step, Ganguly purposely dropped his badminton shuttlecock into the Roy household, which led to a conversation between the two and eventually their first date.

Dona Roy, an Odissi dancer, fondly remembered their initial date at a Chinese restaurant where Ganguly ordered an abundance of food and devoured it all. Their relationship blossomed, and they fell deeply in love. It was during this time that Ganguly received his debut call-up for the Indian cricket team, playing in the prestigious Lord's Test Match in England.

However, Ganguly and Dona had to keep their relationship a secret due to a longstanding personal dispute between their families. The families held old grudges and were opposed to their marriage. Undeterred by this challenge, Ganguly planned a clandestine wedding at his friend's place upon returning from England.

For a significant period, they kept their marriage hidden from their parents. Eventually, they decided to reveal the truth, which initially caused backlash from their families. Nevertheless, Ganguly and Dona stood by each other, and with time, their families eventually relented, giving their approval to the relationship.

Sourav Ganguly and Dona Roy's love story is a testament to their enduring love and commitment, overcoming obstacles and familial disputes to create a life together. Their journey serves as an inspiration, showcasing the power of love and determination in conquering challenges.

