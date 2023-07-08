Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamim Iqbal takes dramatic U-Turn on retirement decision; will he retain Bangladesh captain role?

    Tamim Iqbal made the decision to reverse his retirement just one day after an emotional press conference where he declared his departure from the sport.

    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, cricketer Tamim Iqbal has decided to reverse his retirement just one day after an emotional press conference where he announced his departure from the sport. This unexpected development follows a meeting between Tamim and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which seems to have played a significant role in his change of heart.

    "Today afternoon, the Prime Minister invited me to her house. She admonished me and asked me to play again, so I have decided to come out of retirement at this moment," Tamim said on July 7 outside the PM's residence.

    "I can say no to everyone but it was impossible for me to say no to someone of the PM's authority. Papon (Nazmul Hasan) bhai, Mashrafe (Mortaza) bhai were big, big factors too. Mashrafe bhai called me here and Papon bhai was also here. Prime Minister also gave me one and a half months break for my treatment and other things. After becoming mentally free, I will play the rest of the matches."

    However, this decision coincided with a confrontation between Tamim and the team management, particularly Nazmul Hasan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president.

    During a press conference, Tamim candidly admitted that he was not fully fit for the opening ODI against Afghanistan but would still play. This honest revelation did not sit well with the team management, leading to discussions with Tamim and an advisory to rest if he felt less than a hundred percent fit. Despite the advice, Tamim ultimately chose to continue playing, adding fuel to the already tense situation.

    Furthermore, reports emerged suggesting that head coach Chandika Hathurusingha expressed his dissatisfaction to Nazmul Hasan regarding the entire affair, further highlighting the internal tensions within the team.

    Following Tamim's retirement announcement, the BCB promptly held an emergency meeting and appointed Litton Das as the interim captain for the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan. Late in the night, Nazmul addressed the media and publicly appealed to Tamim to reconsider his decision, describing it as "emotional" and "hasty."

    The sudden retirement and subsequent developments have created an air of uncertainty and speculation around Tamim's future and the team's dynamics. Only time will reveal the true implications of these events on Bangladesh cricket.
    "I assumed that he took the decision emotionally," BCB President Nazmul told the media after Tamim's statement outside PM's residence. "Of course it's a matter of big relief. If we don't have captain, how can we play?"

    "I knew that if I could sit with him and talk, I could convince him. Today we were called on by the Prime Minister. Tamim said he would withdraw his retirement letter. But he has taken one and a half months leave for regaining his physical and mental fitness."

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
