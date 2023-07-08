Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Major League Cricket due to personal reasons

Former Indian cricketer and CSK star Ambati Rayudu has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) due to personal reasons.

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has made the decision to pull out of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States, citing personal reasons. Rayudu, who had recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in June, had been signed by the Texas Super Kings, a sister franchise of the Chennai Super Kings. However, his participation in the MLC is no longer possible due to unforeseen circumstances.

This development coincides with discussions within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the implementation of a cooling-off period to discourage what is perceived as "pre-determined" retirements by Indian players. Currently, active Indian players are prohibited from participating in overseas leagues, while retired players are allowed to do so.

In a statement, the Texas Super Kings confirmed that Ambati Rayudu will not be available for the first season of the MLC, expressing understanding for his decision based on personal reasons.

The Major League Cricket tournament is scheduled to take place in the United States from July 13 to 30, featuring teams owned by IPL franchises such as the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians.

Rayudu's withdrawal from the MLC is a reminder of the complexities surrounding player availability and the evolving landscape of cricket leagues across the globe. While fans may be disappointed by his absence, the focus now shifts to the forthcoming MLC tournament and the exciting matches that lie ahead.

