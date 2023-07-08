Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Major League Cricket due to personal reasons

    Former Indian cricketer and CSK star Ambati Rayudu has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) due to personal reasons.

    cricket Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Major League Cricket due to personal reasons osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has made the decision to pull out of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States, citing personal reasons. Rayudu, who had recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in June, had been signed by the Texas Super Kings, a sister franchise of the Chennai Super Kings. However, his participation in the MLC is no longer possible due to unforeseen circumstances.

    This development coincides with discussions within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the implementation of a cooling-off period to discourage what is perceived as "pre-determined" retirements by Indian players. Currently, active Indian players are prohibited from participating in overseas leagues, while retired players are allowed to do so.

    Also Read: Tamim Iqbal takes dramatic U-Turn on retirement decision; will he retain Bangladesh captain role?

    In a statement, the Texas Super Kings confirmed that Ambati Rayudu will not be available for the first season of the MLC, expressing understanding for his decision based on personal reasons.

    The Major League Cricket tournament is scheduled to take place in the United States from July 13 to 30, featuring teams owned by IPL franchises such as the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians.

    Rayudu's withdrawal from the MLC is a reminder of the complexities surrounding player availability and the evolving landscape of cricket leagues across the globe. While fans may be disappointed by his absence, the focus now shifts to the forthcoming MLC tournament and the exciting matches that lie ahead.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: England struggle as Australia take control on Day 3

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Tamim Iqbal takes dramatic U-Turn on retirement decision osf

    Tamim Iqbal takes dramatic U-Turn on retirement decision; will he retain Bangladesh captain role?

    cricket Ashes 2023: England struggle as Australia take control on Day 3 osf

    Ashes 2023: England struggle as Australia take control on Day 3

    cricket Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from International Cricket osf

    Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from International Cricket

    cricket WATCH: On MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday, fans pour milk on 77-feet cut-out in Andhra Pradesh osf

    WATCH: On MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday, fans pour milk on 77-feet cut-out in Andhra Pradesh

    cricket Rishabh Pant's heartfelt birthday wish for MS Dhoni goes viral osf

    Rishabh Pant's heartfelt birthday wish for MS Dhoni goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Promoting digestive health to regulating menstrual cycle: 7 benefits of Star anise ATG EAI

    Promoting digestive health to regulating menstrual cycle: 7 benefits of Star anise

    From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers ADC EIA

    From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers

    Rishabh Shetty got THIS surprise from his wife on his birthday, Read to know more ATG EAI

    Rishabh Shetty got THIS surprise from his wife on his birthday, Read to know more

    7 movies to watch before Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 RBA

    7 movies to watch before Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7

    Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas credits Murray, Djokovic, Nadal & Federer for the player he is today

    Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas credits Murray, Djokovic, Nadal & Federer for the player he is today

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon