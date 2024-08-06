SHOCKING VIDEO! Vinod Kambli caught on camera struggling to walk, fans concerned over his health

In a shocking video, former India cricketer Vinod Kambli could been seen struggling to walk and getting assistance from nearby people. The 52-year-old flamboyant batsman has had health issues in the past, suffering cardiac arrest in 2013 and angioplasty the previous year to address two blocked arteries.

"Former cricketer Vinod Kambli is battling poor health. Vinod Kambli, former Indian cricketer, has been open about his struggles with health issues and personal problems in recent years," wrote Gupta on Instagram.

"He has been hospitalized several times due to various health concerns, including heart problems and depression. I hope he recovers soo and gets the support he needs!" he further wrote.

Kambli made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in Sharjah in 1991 and went on to play 121 matches for India across Tests (17) and ODIs (104), scoring 3561 runs in total. The Mumbaikar holds the record for being the third youngest player to score double century in Test, when he achieved the feat in February 1993 at the age of 21 years and 32 days against England at his home ground Wankhede.

The Flamboyant batsman is the fourth fastest to score 1000 runs in Test, taking just 14 innings. H Sutcliffe, ED Weekes and Don Bradman are the three greats above him in the list. Meanwhile the left-handed batsman boasts a phenomenal domestic record, with nearly 10000 runs and a highest individual score of 262. In List A cricket, the the southpaw amassed close to 6500 runs across more than 200 matches, with an unbeaten 149 as his top score.

