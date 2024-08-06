Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable secures historic final berth in Men's 3000m Steeplechase

    Avinash Sable became the first Indian man to qualify for the 3000m Steeplechase final after finishing fifth in Heat 2. The 29-year-old completed the race with a timing of 8:15.43. 

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 9:37 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Indian athlete Avinash Sable scripted history on Monday (August 5), becoming the first man to secure a place in the final of 3000m Steeplechase at the Olympics. The 29-year-old finished fifth in Heat 2, with a timing of 8:15.43, at the Paris Olympics 2024. Meanwhile, the Heat was won by Morocco's Mohamed Tindouft with a timing of 8:10.62 minutes, while Samuel Firewu of Ethiopia with 8:11.61 minutes came second. Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya (8:12.02 minutes) and Ryuji Miura of Japan (8:12.41 minutes) came third and fourth respectively

