Sports

Neeraj Chopra: Know net worth, assets, car collection of ace athlete

Neeraj Chopra created history by winning Gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics at Men's Javelin throw. Here's a look at his net worth, assets, car collection and monthly income

Image credits: Instagram

Created History

Neeraj Chopra created history at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, winning a Gold medal in Men's Javelin throw

Image credits: Instagram

Defending Champion

Neeraj Chopra is expected to defend his crown today at the Paris Olympics. His biggest competitor is Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic

Image credits: Instagram

Net worth

His networth grew manifold after Tokyo Olympics. His currect networth stands at $3 million which is around Rs. 24 crore approx

Image credits: Instagram

Home

He has a 3-storey home at Khandra which is 16km from Panipat

Image credits: Instagram

Earnings

His monthly earning is close to Rs. 5.5 lakhs and annual income stands at a staggering Rs. 5.5 crore as per reports

Image credits: Instagram

Brand Endorsements

Neeraj Chopra commands an annual endorsement fee of ₹4 crore. He currently endorse Tata AIA Life Insurance, Gillette, Country Delight, Coca-Cola, and Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger

Image credits: Instagram

Car Collection

He owns a Mahindra Thar (Rs. 6.26 Lakhs), Range Rover Sport (Rs. 1.98 Cr to 2.22 Cr.), Ford Mustang GT (Rs. 93.52 lakhs)

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One