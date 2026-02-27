Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unveiled a new red and blue striped jersey for IPL 2026 as part of a rebrand reflecting Uttar Pradesh’s heritage. Fans had mixed reactions, with many comparing it to iconic football kits like FC Barcelona’s.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has unveiled a new jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Lucknow-based franchise has recently made a makeover to its image and branding ahead of the IPL 2026, which will begin in March.

Lucknow Super Giants, who made their IPL debut in 2022 and reached two successive playoffs in 2022 and 2023, changed the logo of the franchise to a new emblem featuring Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant, symbolizing courage, pride, and strength, reflecting the deep-rooted culture of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.

LSG replaced the winged cricket bat with a ball and tri‑colour elements with a bold new emblem that has been inspired by Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage. The Lucknow-based IPL franchise, owned by Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group, has further updated its look and identity, reflecting the team’s identity and connection with fans.

LSG’s New Jersey Revealed

Lucknow Super Giants have decided to let go of their previous blue‑centric look and incorporate a bold red and blue striped design, which aligns the team with refreshed branding and modern identity, reflecting Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage.

With the new season coming up, the franchise aims to strengthen its new image and reinforce its connection with fans while highlighting the cultural roots and pride of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. Shashwat Goenka, owner of LSG, stated that the revamped identity carries deep emotional value, honours fans’ loyalty over the last four-year journey in IPL, and reflects the team’s ambition to compete with heart and respect its roots.

“The fans have remained at the heart of LSG’s four-year journey, shaping a deep emotional connection with the team and its identity. This new jersey translates that connection into something lived and worn,” Shashwat wrote in the statement.

“Red reflects the intensity that defines how we compete, blue acknowledges where the journey began, and gold expresses belief in what lies ahead. In motion, it becomes an expression of identity, carrying culture, purpose, and competitive intent into every game," he added.

In their IPL debut in 2022, Lucknow Super Giants wore a light blue jersey with orange and green accents. In the subsequent seasons from 2023 to 2025, the LSG team mostly sported a darker blue kit with orange and red accents, occasionally donning a special maroon and green inspired by Mohun Bagan, which is also owned by Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group, for select matches.

LSG New Jersey Draws Comparison to Barcelona FC Kit

The unveiling of the new Lucknow Super Giants jersey ahead of the IPL 2026 has drawn mixed reactions from fans and cricket enthusiasts alike, who were quite confused over its bold blue and red stripes, with many comparing the design to the iconic football kits like the Football Club of Barcelona (FCB).

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with mixed feelings, with many joking that the Lucknow Super Giants looked like a football jersey, drawing comparisons to Barcelona, AC Milan, and Crystal Palace, as they observed that the blue and red stripes are as bold and striking, giving the impression of a football kit rather than a traditional cricket jersey.

Others appreciated the design and its vibrant look for the new season. while some criticized it as too flashy and lacking the classic cricket aesthetic.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are aiming for their maiden IPL title in the upcoming season of the tournament. In the last season, the LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, had a disappointing campaign, having finished seventh in the league stage with 6 wins and 8 losses, accumulating 12 points, and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The LSG will look to turn the tables around just like they have with their new identity, combining the bold red-blue striped jersey and revamped Garuda-Crown Elephant logo to showcase heritage, fan connection, and a fresh competitive IPL 2026.

