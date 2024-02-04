Selectors in the Dark: Uncertainty looms over Virat Kohli's participation in 3rd Test against England

Uncertainty surrounds Virat Kohli's availability for the 3rd Test against England, with selectors reportedly unaware of his plans. Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests citing personal reasons, and the lack of information raises questions about his return.

India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, may miss the third Test against England as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors remain unaware of his availability, sources suggest. Kohli had earlier withdrawn from the first two Tests, citing personal reasons, and the BCCI requested privacy for the cricketer during this time.

With Kohli's return uncertain, Rajat Patidar was called up as a replacement for the initial Test matches. The team faced a 28-run defeat against England in the absence of Kohli during the first Test in Hyderabad. Kohli's last appearance was in the T20I series against Afghanistan last month, scoring 29 and facing a golden duck in two matches.

A BCCI statement said "The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series,"

