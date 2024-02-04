Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Selectors in the Dark: Uncertainty looms over Virat Kohli's participation in 3rd Test against England

    Uncertainty surrounds Virat Kohli's availability for the 3rd Test against England, with selectors reportedly unaware of his plans. Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests citing personal reasons, and the lack of information raises questions about his return.

    cricket Selectors in the Dark: Uncertainty looms over Virat Kohli's participation in 3rd Test against England osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, may miss the third Test against England as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors remain unaware of his availability, sources suggest. Kohli had earlier withdrawn from the first two Tests, citing personal reasons, and the BCCI requested privacy for the cricketer during this time.

    With Kohli's return uncertain, Rajat Patidar was called up as a replacement for the initial Test matches. The team faced a 28-run defeat against England in the absence of Kohli during the first Test in Hyderabad. Kohli's last appearance was in the T20I series against Afghanistan last month, scoring 29 and facing a golden duck in two matches.

    A BCCI statement said "The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," 

    Also Read: Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill breaks silence with resounding century after 11 months osf

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill silences critics with resounding century after 11 months

    Cricket Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance osf

    Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance

    Cricket Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage osf

    Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage

    Cricket Obstructed the field controversy: Hamza Shaikh's unusual dismissal sparks social media frenzy osf

    Obstructed the field controversy: Hamza Shaikh's unusual dismissal sparks social media frenzy

    cricket India vs England, 2nd Test: Twitter Erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's stunning performance puts India on top osf

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's stunning performance puts India on top

    Recent Stories

    UP ATS arrests Indian embassy staffer, believed to be spying for Pakistan's ISI

    UP ATS arrests Indian embassy staffer, believed to be spying for Pakistan's ISI

    Soujanya rape case: Accused Santosh Rao gets notice from Karnataka High Court vkp

    Soujanya rape case: Accused Santosh Rao gets notice from Karnataka High Court

    cricket India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill breaks silence with resounding century after 11 months osf

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill silences critics with resounding century after 11 months

    In Assam, PM Modi slams Congress, says those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture

    In Assam, PM Modi slams Congress, says those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture

    World Cancer Day 2024: Ayushmann Khurana praises wife Tahira Kashyap says, 'In Love With Your Heart And Spirit' RBA

    World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurana praises wife Tahira Kashyap says, In Love With Your Heart And Spirit'

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon