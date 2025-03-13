Alia Bhatt’s pre-birthday bash turns sweet as Ranbir Kapoor puts cake on her nose and kisses her [PHOTOS]

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Alia Bhatt celebrated her pre-birthday with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir kissed Alia and put cake on her face; photos are going viral!

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is going to celebrate her 32nd birthday on March 15. So recently, Alia celebrated her pre-birthday with the paparazzi.

article_image2

During this time, Ranbir Kapoor was also present with Alia. Now some photos from here have surfaced showing Alia cutting a cake.


article_image3

On this special occasion, Ranbir Kapoor stole all the limelight. Actually, after cutting the cake, he kissed Alia on the forehead.

article_image4

After this, Ranbir put cake on Alia's nose. Now, these photos of both are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

article_image5

Seeing the photos, people are praising this bond of Alia and Ranbir a lot. People are saying that both are made for each other.

