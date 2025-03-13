Alia Bhatt’s pre-birthday bash turns sweet as Ranbir Kapoor puts cake on her nose and kisses her [PHOTOS]

Read Full Gallery

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Alia Bhatt celebrated her pre-birthday with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir kissed Alia and put cake on her face; photos are going viral!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is going to celebrate her 32nd birthday on March 15. So recently, Alia celebrated her pre-birthday with the paparazzi.

During this time, Ranbir Kapoor was also present with Alia. Now some photos from here have surfaced showing Alia cutting a cake.

On this special occasion, Ranbir Kapoor stole all the limelight. Actually, after cutting the cake, he kissed Alia on the forehead.

After this, Ranbir put cake on Alia's nose. Now, these photos of both are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Seeing the photos, people are praising this bond of Alia and Ranbir a lot. People are saying that both are made for each other.

