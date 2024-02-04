Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance

    Former Pakistan cricket captain, Misbah ul Haq, voices apprehensions about the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) facing instability and a lack of foresight, resulting in reluctance among both local and foreign coaches to collaborate.

    Cricket Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    Misbah ul Haq, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has expressed concerns over the instability and short-sightedness within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), leading to a lack of interest from both foreign and local coaches to work with the board. Misbah, who served as the head coach and chief selector for Pakistan from 2019 to 2021, highlighted the frequent changes in players and coaches based on short-term results or shifts in board management. He emphasized the need for long-term planning in team management, player grooming, and selector roles to establish stability.

    Misbah pointed out that uncertainty in the board affects players' confidence and their ability to secure a place in the national team. He urged for a more strategic approach, drawing inspiration from successful cricketing nations with stable systems. Additionally, Misbah supported the idea of having different captains for each cricket format and expressed optimism about Pakistan's performance in T20 cricket, especially in the World Cup. Lastly, he advocated for a rationalised policy on No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players participating in foreign leagues, emphasizing a situation-based approach. Despite the rise of T20 cricket, Misbah affirmed that Test cricket's significance would endure as the pinnacle of the sport.

    "If you look at the policies of the board leave alone foreign coaches I don't think even our local coaches want to work with the PCB," he told the media in Karachi.

    Misbah is coaching the Hyderabad franchise which has qualified for the ongoing Sindh Premier League in the city.

    "Pakistan cricket should not be run in such a haphazard manner and we need to have long term plans for the team management, selectors and grooming of players. Unfortunately in Pakistan a change in the board leadership changes everything," he said.

    Misbah said that how can players feel secure and establish themselves in the national team if they are not sure about what is happening in the board.

    "I believe you can't make a good team or groom quality players if proper time is not given for this process. We need to look at the systems of some other countries who are successful.”

    Misbah also saw no problem in having different captains for all three formats.

    "Why not I think you can pick the best captain's as per the needs of the format." He also felt that in T20 cricket, Pakistan will always remain a big threat in the World Cup.

    "Our players are also used to conditions in the West Indies so we should be among the front runners." The former skipper also called for rationalizing the policy of NOCs to allow players to play in foreign leagues.

    "If a player is free for say two months why shouldn't he be allowed to go and earn money in a league but yes giving permission to players before the World Cup was a big mistake.

    "I say have a situation based policy for NOCs and foreign leagues." Misbah also made it clear that interest in Test cricket would never finish as it is the pinnacle of the sport.

    "You can say the popularity of T20 cricket has affected ODI cricket but Test format will go on," he said.

    Also Read: Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage osf

    Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage

    Cricket Obstructed the field controversy: Hamza Shaikh's unusual dismissal sparks social media frenzy osf

    Obstructed the field controversy: Hamza Shaikh's unusual dismissal sparks social media frenzy

    cricket India vs England, 2nd Test: Twitter Erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's stunning performance puts India on top osf

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's stunning performance puts India on top

    Its confirmed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child, reveals AB de Villiers WATCH snt

    It's confirmed! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child, reveals AB de Villiers (WATCH)

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah's brilliance puts India in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal's stellar double ton snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah's brilliance puts India in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal's stellar double ton

    Recent Stories

    Basant Panchami 2024: 7 Goddess Saraswati temples in India RBA EAI

    7 Goddess Saraswati temples in India

    Kerala: 'Both Ram Mandir and new Mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism', says IUML state president Panakkad Shihab Thangal anr

    Kerala: Both Ram Mandir and new mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism, says IUML

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 most aggressive dog breeds RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 most aggressive dog breeds

    Poonam Pandey's audio call with Rakhi Sawant over fake death controversy leaked, video goes viral

    'Gaaliyaan bohut padi hain...' Poonam Pandey in leaked audio call with Rakhi Sawant after faking death (WATCH)

    Cricket Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage osf

    Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon