Kolkata weather LATEST update: Heatwave in Bengal expected to last till THIS date; Check HERE

Weather updates: There was already a warning that this year will be very hot. The weather department is already active to make that warning come true. The temperature has started to rise in mid-March

Warm February

The Indian Meteorological Department had already announced that India had a warm January and February this time. There was not much winter this time. The heat may also break records

Weather is proving the forecast true

The weather is proving the forecast of the Meteorological Department true. The heat has started to increase rapidly from March

Heatwave in March

A heatwave situation will develop in some districts of South Bengal on March 16. Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted this

Temperature increase in 5 days

According to the forecast of Alipore Weather Office, the temperature may rise by 3-5 degrees in the next five days

Humidity will also increase

According to the forecast of Alipore Weather Office, the relative temperature of the coastal districts may be 80 to 90 percent. The districts of the Gangetic valley of South Bengal may have 70-80 percent

March 16 Warning

On March 16, i.e., Sunday, the temperature of the western districts will be more than 40 degrees Celsius. The temperature of the Gangetic valley districts will be around 35 degrees

Cause of heatwave

Alipore Weather Office has said that generally, water vapour enters West Bengal from North West India via Chota Nagpur Plateau, Bihar. But in practice, the opposite is happening

Change in the speed of water vapor

In practice, all the water vapor is remaining in North-West India. The remaining warm air is coming from the east. There is no water vapor left when entering the Bay of Bengal. That is why a heatwave situation has developed in March

Position of cyclone

There is a cyclone from Assam to Rajasthan. There is a second cyclone from Bhubaneswar to Malda. That is why the heat is increasing gradually

Weather on Dol's day

On the day of Dol, the temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas may fluctuate between a maximum of 37-38 degrees

Relief rain

According to the forecast of Alipore Weather Office, there is no possibility of rain for the districts of South Bengal for the time being. Scattered rain is possible in the hills

