Sun transits to Pisces on March 14: THESE 6 zodiac signs to bring luck and prosperity

The sun enters Pisces on March 14th at 6:50 PM. The festival of colors is tomorrow, and before that, six zodiac signs have the chance to gain wealth. Among the nine major planets, the sun reigns supreme. Are you on that list?

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

Due to Sun's transit in Pisces, three yogas are forming: Budhaditya, Shukraditya, etc. Due to this yoga, natives of Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius & Pisces will overcome obstacles.

article_image2

The path to progress will be smooth. Know how these six zodiac signs will benefit.

Taurus: The Sun, lord of the 4th house, transits the 11th, bringing financial prosperity.

article_image3

Gemini: Sun, lord of the 3rd, enters the 10th, bringing success, new responsibilities, and good health.

Cancer: Sun, lord of the 2nd, transits the 9th, increasing income and benefiting outsourcing businesses.

Sagittarius: Sun, lord of the 9th, transits the 4th, improving finances and family relationships.

article_image4

Scorpio: Sun, lord of the 10th, enters the 5th, improving finances, skills, and family harmony.

Pisces: Sun, lord of the 6th, enters the ascendant, improving health and bringing success in government.

