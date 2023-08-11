Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from T20Is for India

    The mystery surrounding the absence of India's cricket stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, from T20 international matches has been unravelled. In a surprising revelation, Rohit Sharma has shared the reasoning behind their decision to skip T20Is this year.

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    The absence of India's dynamic batting duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, from the T20 international scene has garnered attention. Despite being key figures, both players have not featured in any T20 international matches for the national team this year. In a peculiar twist, Rohit Sharma and others like Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have been on the sidelines while Hardik Pandya led the Indian T20 contingent. Shedding light on this situation, Rohit Sharma revealed the rationale behind the senior players' absence in a recent interview, a response that left the interviewer surprised.

    Rohit Sharma clarified the context, citing a similar approach taken the previous year. Just as in the previous year when the T20 World Cup was scheduled, the players had opted not to participate in ODIs. This year, with the ODI World Cup on the horizon, the focus has shifted accordingly.

    Rohit explained, "You can't play everything and be ready for the World Cup. We decided this two years ago. (Ravindra) Jadeja is also not playing T20, you did not ask about him? I understand about the focus (on himself and Virat). But Jadeja is also not playing."

    Looking ahead, both Rohit and Virat are expected to return to action during the Asia Cup, commencing later this month. This tournament will provide the Indian team with valuable insights ahead of the upcoming World Cup, a trophy that the Indian team is eager to secure, having not won an ICC event for a decade.

    As the ODI World Cup concludes, the spotlight will shift to the prospect of Rohit and Kohli rejoining the T20I setup for India. The subsequent T20I World Cup is scheduled for 2024, and Rohit Sharma has already expressed his anticipation for the event.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
