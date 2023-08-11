Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned

Virat Kohli, the iconic Indian cricketer has now got the title of Instagram's highest-earning Indian. A recent report reveals that Kohli demanded an astounding INR 14 crore for each sponsored post he shared on Instagram in the 2023 rankings. This lucrative list was led by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, with his arch-rival Lionel Messi closely following suit. Ronaldo's price tag for an Instagram post was an eye-popping USD 3.23 million, equivalent to approximately INR 26.75 crore, while Messi commanded USD 2.56 million per post, translating to INR 21.49 crore, according to data from Hopper HQ.

Virat Kohli's influence transcends the cricket field, propelling him onto the global top 20 list. According to the report, he commanded USD 1.38 million per Instagram post, translating to a staggering INR 11.45 crore for each contribution. Remarkably, Kohli has a massive following of 256 million users on the platform.

Hopper HQ's co-founder, Mike Bandar, expressed astonishment at the remarkable surge in earnings of global superstars on Instagram over the years. Bandar also highlighted the extended impact of sporting icons beyond their respective disciplines.

"The annual money made on the platform increases every year," Bandar noted. "Yet, what fascinates me more is the consistent players at the top. It's apparent that the glitz and glamour of traditional celebrities still holds power over the new 'influencer' status. Ronaldo and Messi not only dominate the pitch but also the digital sphere as it's clear they personify the power of personal branding and the influence it holds over us 'ordinary' people."

Among other notable Indians on the list, renowned Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas secured the 29th spot, commanding USD 532,000 (approximately INR 4.40 crore) per Instagram post, according to the report.

