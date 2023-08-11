Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned

    Virat Kohli has claimed the title of India's highest-earning figure on Instagram, demanding a remarkable fee for each sponsored post. 

    Cricket Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Virat Kohli, the iconic Indian cricketer has now got the title of Instagram's highest-earning Indian. A recent report reveals that Kohli demanded an astounding INR 14 crore for each sponsored post he shared on Instagram in the 2023 rankings. This lucrative list was led by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, with his arch-rival Lionel Messi closely following suit. Ronaldo's price tag for an Instagram post was an eye-popping USD 3.23 million, equivalent to approximately INR 26.75 crore, while Messi commanded USD 2.56 million per post, translating to INR 21.49 crore, according to data from Hopper HQ.

    Cricket Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned osf

    Virat Kohli's influence transcends the cricket field, propelling him onto the global top 20 list. According to the report, he commanded USD 1.38 million per Instagram post, translating to a staggering INR 11.45 crore for each contribution. Remarkably, Kohli has a massive following of 256 million users on the platform.

    Hopper HQ's co-founder, Mike Bandar, expressed astonishment at the remarkable surge in earnings of global superstars on Instagram over the years. Bandar also highlighted the extended impact of sporting icons beyond their respective disciplines.

    "The annual money made on the platform increases every year," Bandar noted. "Yet, what fascinates me more is the consistent players at the top. It's apparent that the glitz and glamour of traditional celebrities still holds power over the new 'influencer' status. Ronaldo and Messi not only dominate the pitch but also the digital sphere as it's clear they personify the power of personal branding and the influence it holds over us 'ordinary' people."

    Among other notable Indians on the list, renowned Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas secured the 29th spot, commanding USD 532,000 (approximately INR 4.40 crore) per Instagram post, according to the report.

    Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission osf

    Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement expected by August 17 osf

    Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement expected by August 17

    Cricket Prithvi Shaw's Sensational 244 in England's One-Day Cup sparks Instagram frenzy osf

    Prithvi Shaw shares internet frenzy over double ton in England's One-Day Cup in latest Instagram story

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens dressing room amid renovation work osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens dressing room amid renovation work

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan revamps cricket squad; Faheem Ashraf returns, Tayyab Tahir receives maiden call-up osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan revamps squad; Faheem Ashraf returns, Tayyab Tahir receives maiden call-up

    Recent Stories

    Actor Vinayakan lauded for stellar villain performance in 'Jailer' anr

    Actor Vinayakan lauded for stellar villain performance in 'Jailer'

    Innovations on the frontline: Ukraine's ingenious responses to the demand of war against Russia snt

    Forging innovations amidst war against Russia: Ukraine's battle-ready technological resilience

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's savage reply to user age-shaming him in film will leave you stunned ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's savage reply to user age-shaming him in film will leave you stunned

    Monsoon session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha AJR

    Monsoon session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

    Numerology Prediction for August 11 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon