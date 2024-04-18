Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rohit Sharma denies T20 World Cup meeting rumours amid on going IPL 2024 season

    Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma dismisses rumours of T20 World Cup strategy discussions with coach Rahul Dravid and selector Ajit Agarkar during the ongoing Indian Premier League season. 

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma has dismissed recent rumours suggesting discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar regarding India's T20 World Cup plans. Reports had circulated claiming a meeting took place during the Indian Premier League season to discuss topics including Hardik Pandya's bowling frequency and Virat Kohli's batting position.

    Rohit refuted these claims on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, cautioning fans against believing information not directly confirmed by himself, Dravid, Agarkar, or the BCCI. Additionally, Rohit addressed concerns surrounding Hardik Pandya's performance in IPL 2024, while highlighting Kohli's stellar form. Speculation over Kohli's T20 World Cup spot has dwindled following his impressive IPL performances. The BCCI is anticipated to reveal the T20 World Cup squad later this month or in early May.

    Punjab Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indian in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on the 18th of April. Here's a lot at both the squads: 

    Squads: 

    Punjab Kings Squad: Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 4:02 PM IST
