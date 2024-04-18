Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: CSK announce Richard Gleeson as replacement for injured Devon Conway for rest of the season

    Chennai Super Kings, the reigning champions of IPL 2024, have enlisted English pacer Richard Gleeson to fill in for the sidelined Devon Conway.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    CSK, the reigning champions of IPL 2024, have enlisted Richard Gleeson, the English paceman, to fill in for the sidelined Devon Conway, the Kiwi opener. Conway, nursing a fractured left thumb sustained during the T20 International series versus Australia in February, underwent surgery and was ruled out for eight weeks. This setback dashed his hopes of participating in the ongoing tournament, a fact confirmed prior to its commencement last month.

    Having been a key figure in CSK's batting lineup since 2022, Conway's absence is felt keenly, especially given his standout performance in the IPL 2023 final, where his explosive 25-ball 47 earned him the Player of the Match title and contributed to CSK clinching their record fifth title.

    In contrast, Gleeson, priced at a modest Rs 50 lakh, is set to make his IPL debut with CSK. His international T20 track record boasts nine wickets in six appearances for England, maintaining an economy of 8.90, with a best of 3/15. In the broader T20 arena, he has claimed 101 scalps in 90 matches, featuring a five-wicket haul and a four-wicket spell, while keeping his economy rate at 8.18.

    Currently occupying the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table, CSK is scheduled to face Lucknow Super Giants in an away match on Friday.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals clinch dominant victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 3:26 PM IST
