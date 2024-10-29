Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala declares first innings against Bengal

Kerala declared their first innings at 356 against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Salman Nizar remained unbeaten on 95. Mohammed Azharuddeen (84) and Jalaj Saxena (84) came up with crucial knocks. Ishan Porel took six wickets for Bengal.

Kerala declared their first innings at 356 against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Salman Nizar remained unbeaten on 95. Mohammed Azharuddeen (84) and Jalaj Saxena (84) came up with crucial knocks. Ishan Porel took six wickets for Bengal. If Kerala manages to dismiss Bengal quickly today, the final day, they can take a first-innings lead. This will also earn the team points.

Kerala started the final day at 267 for 7. The Salman-Azharuddeen partnership added 121 runs. Azharuddeen, who batted agressively, however, could not complete his century. He faced 97 balls, hitting two sixes and 11 fours. Nidheesh, who came in next, returned without scoring. Following this, Kerala decided to declare. Salman's innings included one six and eight fours.

Earlier, Jalaj Saxena and Salman Nizar rescued Kerala, who were struggling at 83 for 6. The duo added 140 runs. However, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal gave Bengal a breakthrough by dismissing Saxena for 84. Kerala, who were at 117 for 6 at lunch, crossed 200 in the second session without losing a wicket. However, Saxena's dismissal was a setback. He faced 162 balls and hit 12 boundaries.

Kerala, who started the third day at 51-4, had hopes on captain Sachin Baby's batting. With the score at 78, Kerala was shocked when Porel bowled Sachin (12). Immediately after, Porel caught Akshay Chandran (31) behind the stumps, leaving Kerala reeling at 83-6. However, Jalaj Saxena, along with Salman Nizar, put up a fight and took Kerala past 200 without further losses.

Bengal won the toss yesterday and sent Kerala in to bat. After Vathsal Govind and Rohan Kunnummal added 33 runs for the opening wicket, Kerala collapsed on the second day, losing four wickets while adding only five runs. Rohan, who scored 23 runs off 22 balls, was trapped lbw by Ishan Porel, while Baba Aparajith was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha off the very first ball he faced from Porel.

Porel then sent back Vathsal Govind (5), caught by Saha, leaving Kerala in shock. Pradipta Pramanik then dismissed Aditya Sarvate (5), caught by Gharami , as Kerala slumped from 33-0 to 38-4. Porel was the pick of the Bengal bowlers with six wickets to his name, while Pramanik and Mohammed Kaif and Jaiswal chipped in with one wicket each.

