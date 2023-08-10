Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens dressing room amid renovation work

    In a concerning incident, a fire erupted in one of the dressing rooms at the renowned Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, India. The incident occurred during ongoing renovations for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023

    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing renovation work at Eden Gardens in preparation for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, a significant fire incident occurred within one of the dressing rooms of the iconic stadium situated in Kolkata. Local media sources conveyed that the fire outbreak took place around 11:50 pm. The stadium holds crucial matches, such as the India-South Africa encounter on November 5 and the second semi-final on November 16. 

    Groundstaff members on-site observed smoke emerging from the dressing room designated for the 'away team'. Notably, the renovation activity was in progress just outside this specific dressing room. The source of the smoke was identified as the false ceiling within the dressing room. Swift action was taken as two fire engines were dispatched to the scene, effectively extinguishing the flames.

    Eden Gardens is set to be the venue for six matches during the World Cup, including the second semi-final scheduled for November 16. Among the matches, India is slated to face South Africa in a league phase match on November 5, while the inaugural match at the stadium will occur on October 31, featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh.

    Although the ICC and BCCI delegations had conducted inspections at the venue the previous week, it is considered highly improbable that the incident will impact the preparations for the World Cup.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
