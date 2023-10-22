'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH)

In a thrilling ODI match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, during the Cricket World Cup 2023, India's dynamic duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, captured attention with their animated on-field discussion.

During their ODI World Cup 2023 clash with New Zealand at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India's captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were caught in a lively discussion. In the midst of the game, Kohli appeared to be conveying something to Rohit, who then continued the conversation. The International Cricket Council shared a video of this interaction on Instagram, piquing the curiosity of fans about the content of their discussion. The post was captioned, "The two India seniors have an animated chat."

One fan humorously commented, "It seems Rohit isn't quite ready to listen to Virat..." Another fan likened the situation to convincing a friend to go on a trip to Goa.

In Sunday's highly anticipated World Cup encounter, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell played a brilliant century, helping his team reach a total of 273 against India. Despite losing their openers early, Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra managed to form a strong partnership of 159 runs, the highest between the two teams in a World Cup match for any wicket, surpassing the previous record set by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth in 1987.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami made an impactful performance by taking 5 wickets for 54 runs in his first appearance in the tournament, which helped India regain control in the final 10 overs. His fellow pacemen, Mohammed Siraj and Shami, also contributed by dismissing key New Zealand batsmen.

Despite surviving some close calls, Mitchell carried on with his impressive performance, eventually achieving his fifth ODI century. India's spinners, including Ravindra Jadeja, were unable to break the partnership effectively. New Zealand struggled to score runs and lost wickets at regular intervals, ultimately concluding their innings.

The thrilling match concluded with New Zealand losing their last wicket on the final ball of the 50th over, with Lockie Ferguson being run out. Both teams had won four games each in the round-robin tournament, but New Zealand held the top position in the 10-team table due to a superior run-rate.

