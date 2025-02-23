Champions Trophy 2025: MS Dhoni spotted in CSK jersey enjoying India-Pakistan clash in Dubai (WATCH)

The highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, drew attention from cricket enthusiasts worldwide, including former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The legendary cricketer was spotted watching the blockbuster clash in Dubai.

Dhoni, who was in Dubai for an ad shoot, took time out to enjoy the epic rivalry between the two teams. A video of him watching the match has gone viral on social media, with fans thrilled to see the iconic cricketer cheering on the Indian team.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol was also spotted alongside Dhoni, and the duo was seen engaging in a fun conversation. Fans swarmed around them, eager to catch a glimpse of the two celebrities.

India stages brilliant comeback to leave Pakistan reeling

Meanwhile, on the field, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Babar Azam, Pakistan's opening batter, looked in fine touch, scoring five boundaries and showing good intent at the crease. However, his stay was cut short by Hardik Pandya, who made him drive at a good length delivery shaping away from him. Babar was caught safely by wicketkeeper KL Rahul, and Pandya gave him a send-off.

Following Babar's dismissal, Imam ul Haq got run out for 10 (26) courtesy of a direct hit from Axar Patel from mid-on. Pakistan were left reeling at 47/2 after 9.2 overs. However, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan stitched a crucial 104-run partnership to help their team recover. The duo's stand brought some stability to the Pakistani innings, but their wickets proved to be a turning point in the match.

India made a remarkable comeback in bowling to reduce Pakistan to 7 wickets down. The Indian bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed two wickets each, staged a brilliant fightback to leave Pakistan struggling.

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with a wicket each, as the Indian bowlers tightened the screws on the Pakistani batsmen. With seven wickets down, Pakistan's hopes of posting a competitive total now hang in the balance.

