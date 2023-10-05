Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand restrict England to 282 in tournament opener

    In a thrilling 2023 World Cup opener, New Zealand found themselves in a far better position than their last visit to Lord's four years ago. Tom Latham's astute captaincy stood out as he made clever bowling changes despite limited resources, helping the Kiwis restrict England to 282.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    New Zealand will enter the innings' break in higher spirits, especially considering the distressing experience at Lord's four years ago. Their performance with the ball and their over rate were outstanding. The standout moment in the first innings of the 2023 World Cup opener has to be Tom Latham's captaincy. He made clever bowling changes with the limited resources at hand. It's always challenging when a senior bowler like Tim Southee has to sit out due to an injury (thumb), but Latham stepped up when it counted. Additionally, Matt Henry displayed sharp form throughout and secured three wickets.

    Joe Root was England's top scorer with 77 runs, but he couldn't muster enough support from his teammates to push the defending champions beyond a 300-run total. Captain Jos Buttler performed well, contributing 43 runs. Root and Buttler shared a partnership of 70 runs for the 5th wicket after England found themselves at 118/4 at one point before these experienced players took control.

    Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone all had promising starts but couldn't capitalize on them. While Bairstow provided a decent beginning, Brook, in particular, targeted Rachin Ravindra aggressively, smashing four, four, six before getting caught in the deep while attempting another big hit. Adil Rashid and Mark Wood formed an important partnership, adding an unbeaten 30 runs for the final wicket to guide England to a competitive score of 282/9 in 50 overs.

    Glenn Phillips (3-0-17-2) and Mitchell Santner (10-0-37-2) were exceptional with two wickets each, while Ravindra struggled. Matt Henry delivered an outstanding performance with figures of 10-1-48-3, and Trent Boult also performed well with figures of 10-1-48-1.

    The question now remains: Can New Zealand chase down the target of 282, or will England manage to make the game intensely competitive?

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 6:16 PM IST
