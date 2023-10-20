Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand

    Hardik Pandya's unfortunate injury sidelines him for India's highly anticipated match against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    India's versatile all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is expected to be absent from the lineup for their forthcoming World Cup 2023 encounter against New Zealand, scheduled to take place in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. Hardik sustained an injury during India's match against Bangladesh when he twisted his ankle while attempting to field. His awkward landing on his left leg, following a slip in the 9th over of Bangladesh's innings, prompted the team physio to rush to his aid. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) subsequently confirmed that he had undergone scans and was under the care of the medical team. Nevertheless, the BCCI has now officially announced that Hardik will not participate in the Sunday game in Dharamsala. He is anticipated to rejoin the team in Lucknow, ahead of India's clash with England on Sunday, October 29.

    The BCCI released a statement, saying, "Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India plays England."

    In a previous encounter, India secured a seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh in Pune. With a perfect record of four wins in as many matches, India currently occupies the second position in the points table, amassing eight points. New Zealand leads the table, boasting a superior net run-rate.

