    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event

    Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has emphasised the team's dedication to enhancing their chasing skills in the World Cup.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Gill emphasised the Indian team's commitment to improving their chasing skills in the World Cup, with the senior batsmen setting a shining example. After securing their fourth consecutive win while pursuing targets, Gill mentioned that the team's determination to excel in chasing was evident.

    In their unbeaten streak, India defeated Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Virat Kohli scored his 48th ODI century, and Gill contributed with 53 runs from 55 balls to lead India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

    Despite a slow start, Rohit Sharma's scores of 131, 86, and 48 have made him the tournament's leading run-scorer.

    Gill highlighted the confidence of Rohit and Kohli in their run-scoring abilities, stating, "This is one of the things which was talked about, especially leading up to the World Cup, that we were not chasing that well, those big totals. I think it's a great way to have that momentum with us in those big games that we'll have moving forward."

    Gill also shared his satisfaction at scoring his first World Cup fifty, despite losing a few kilos during his recovery from dengue.

    He emphasized the importance of learning from senior players like Rohit and Kohli in handling the pressure of big games. Gill said, "There's a fine line between sometimes being too aggressive or going in the shell, especially playing big games. The way they play, the way their mindset is playing those big games in the World Cup is what I try to learn from them."

    Regarding Rohit's performance in chases, Gill praised him for providing the team with the right momentum.

    As India prepared to face New Zealand, the table-toppers in the World Cup, Gill expressed the team's desire to change their record against the Kiwis in ICC tournaments. He mentioned that they hadn't won against New Zealand in ICC tournaments since 2003 but were determined to change that in their upcoming match, particularly when batting first.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
