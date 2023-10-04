Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Injury cloud looms over Ben Stokes for England's opener against New Zealand

    England's World Cup opener against New Zealand might see the absence of star player Ben Stokes, who is down with a hip injury.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Injury cloud looms over Ben Stokes for England's opener against New Zealand osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    The highly anticipated opening match of the 2023 World Cup between England and New Zealand may proceed without star all-rounder Ben Stokes due to a hip injury. Stokes, who emerged from one-day international retirement to aid England's title defense, missed their final warm-up game against Bangladesh. Captain Jos Buttler confirmed Stokes was working closely with physiotherapists but expressed caution, acknowledging the risk of playing him in the initial group stage matches.

    Buttler stated, "He's dealing with a minor hip issue. If he's not fit to play, we won't take the risk. We might consider it later in the tournament." With Kane Williamson also sidelined due to injury, England faces a challenging scenario. The potential replacement for Stokes could be Harry Brook, a talented 24-year-old batter in the squad. Brook's skills make him well-suited for the one-day format, offering stability and the ability to build significant innings.

    Meanwhile, New Zealand's Tim Southee is unavailable after a recent thumb operation, and Williamson's return remains uncertain following a previous injury. Tom Latham will stand in as captain, hoping for Southee's swift recovery as the tournament progresses.

    Also Read: Hyderabad biryani vs Karachi biryani grips World Cup 2023: Pakistan team rate the iconic dish (WATCH)

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Hyderabad biryani vs Karachi biryani grips World Cup 2023: Pakistan team rate the iconic dish (WATCH) osf

    Hyderabad biryani vs Karachi biryani grips World Cup 2023: Pakistan team rate the iconic dish (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah faces backlash over bird poop filled seats and poor stadium conditions osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah faces backlash over bird poop filled seats and poor stadium conditions

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out

    6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador' snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador'

    Recent Stories

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT pictures: 6 times the actress went bold RKK

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT pictures: 6 times the actress went bold

    sports Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra secures Gold, Kishore Jena claims Silver in Javelin Throw event osf

    Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra secures Gold, Kishore Jena claims Silver in Javelin Throw event

    7 Strategies to combat procrastination SHG

    7 Strategies to combat procrastination

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extend heartfelt message to cricket fans; Read DETAILS SHG

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extend heartfelt message to cricket fans; Read DETAILS

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested in Delhi excise policy case after ED raids gcw

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon