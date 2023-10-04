Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad biryani vs Karachi biryani grips World Cup 2023: Pakistan team rate the iconic dish (WATCH)

    As the countdown to the World Cup 2023 almost ends, the Pakistan cricket team adds a flavourful twist to their preparations by engaging in some biryani tasting in Hyderabad.

    Cricket Hyderabad biryani vs Karachi biryani grips World Cup 2023: Pakistan team rate the iconic dish (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    The culinary rivalry between Hyderabad biryani and Karachi biryani has taken center stage as the Pakistan cricket team prepares for the highly anticipated World Cup 2023, set to commence on October 5th. In a lighthearted yet culturally significant video, team members engaged in a tasting and rating session of these iconic biryani dishes.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Biryani, a cherished South Asian delicacy, boasts diverse regional variations, each with its own devoted following. The playful competition between Hyderabad and Karachi biryani enthusiasts has been a long-standing tradition, with both cities staunchly defending their biryani recipes.

    The video captures the players' candid reactions and friendly banter as they savor the aromatic and flavorful dishes. Beyond the fun rivalry, this culinary showdown underscores Pakistan's rich cultural diversity and unity through a shared love for food. It serves as a delightful reminder that cricket and cuisine are two passions that bring the nation together, fostering a sense of camaraderie and excitement as the World Cup approaches.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah faces backlash over bird poop filled seats and poor stadium conditions osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah faces backlash over bird poop filled seats and poor stadium conditions

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out

    6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador' snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador'

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event

    Recent Stories

    Mahadev Betting Scam: Ranbir Kapoor called out by Enforcement Directorate, 14 more celebrities involved RKK

    Mahadev Betting Scam: Ranbir Kapoor called out by Enforcement Directorate, 14 more celebrities involved

    Biryani to Bhurji: 7 delicious Indian egg dishes SHG

    Biryani to Bhurji: 7 delicious Indian egg dishes

    MUST READ: Army Hospital in Delhi creates history

    ENT department at Army Hospital in Delhi creates history

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched globally 5 things you should know about it gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched globally: 5 things you should know about it

    BJP govt cancelled 385 criminal cases in their term: Karnataka DyCM D K Shivakumar vkp

    BJP govt cancelled 385 criminal cases in their term: Karnataka DyCM D K Shivakumar

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon