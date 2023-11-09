Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: England ends losing streak with desperate win over Netherlands in Pune

    Jos Buttler's England cricket team achieved a much-needed victory, breaking a five-match losing streak, in their match against the Netherlands in the World Cup 2023.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: England ends losing streak with desperate win over Netherlands in Pune osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Jos Buttler expressed the sheer desperation for a victory after England managed to break their five-match losing streak with a significant win over the Netherlands. The World Cup campaign for the defending champions had been nothing short of disastrous, and this win provided a glimmer of hope. While England had already been eliminated from the tournament, their commanding 160-run victory over the Dutch breathed new life into their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The top 8 teams in the World Cup secure a spot in the ICC event. Buttler will continue to led England after the World Cup as well.

    Buttler, the England skipper, reflected on the team's determination to win, acknowledging the contributions of key players. He praised Dawid Malan for getting the team off to a flying start and highlighted the fantastic partnership between Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. Buttler was particularly impressed by Stokes, who consistently stepped up when needed.

    England finally found their batting rhythm, posting a total of 339 for nine, which was a welcome change. Woakes, who was effective with the new ball, also made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 51 runs off 45 balls. Buttler commended Woakes for his all-round abilities and the high-class swing bowling that he delivered, believing he deserved more than the one wicket he claimed.

    As the final league game against Pakistan on November 11 approaches, Buttler emphasized the significance of the match, even in the face of a disappointing tournament. He recognized that this game held great importance for the team.

    Ben Stokes, reflecting on his personal performance, focused on the overall victory and the challenging World Cup journey. He expressed his satisfaction with the win, stating that he had made the most of a favorable batting surface. Stokes highlighted the importance of his partnership with Woakes and how they managed to handle pressure by taking it deep into the innings. He praised Woakes as a genuine all-rounder for England, acknowledging his consistent excellence over the past few years, particularly in this crucial match.

    Also Read: Vini Raman's heartwarming instagram tribute to Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking knock

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Entertainment Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence osf

    Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence

    Will it be India vs Pakistan again? Who will face Men in Blue in WC semifinals: All three scenarios explained snt

    Will it be India vs Pakistan again? Who will face Men in Blue in WC semifinals: All three scenarios explained

    Proud Sanatani Danish Kaneria hopes to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple; shares view on Indian citizenship (WATCH) snt

    'Proud Sanatani' Danish Kaneria hopes to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple; shares view on Indian citizenship (WATCH)

    cricket Vini Raman's heartwarming instagram tribute to Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking knock osf

    Vini Raman's heartwarming instagram tribute to Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking knock

    ODI World Cup 2023: Tickets for semi-finals and final to be sold today; here's where to buy from

    ODI World Cup 2023: Tickets for semi-finals and final to be sold today; here's where to buy from

    Recent Stories

    Suhana Khan dazzles in Instagram photos: 7 times the 'Archies' actor stole our hearts ATG

    Suhana Khan dazzles in Instagram photos: 7 times the 'Archies' actor stole our hearts

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch

    Diwali 2023 Easy step by step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: Easy step-by-step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date RKK

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak anr

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon