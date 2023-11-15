Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Beckham interacts with Tendulkar, Indian players ahead of semifinal clash vs NZ

    In the semifinal showdown of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand, football legend David Beckham engaged in conversations with cricket icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, and members of the Indian team. The coming together of these sporting luminaries brings an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to this eagerly awaited encounter.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: David Beckham interacts with Tendulkar, Indian players ahead of semifinal clash vs NZ osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    In the highly anticipated semi-final clash of the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal clash between India and New Zealand, football icon David Beckham shared moments of interaction with cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, and the Indian players. The convergence of sports icons adds excitement and anticipation to this highly awaited encounter.

    In the ongoing World Cup, India previously encountered New Zealand and clinched a convincing four-wicket victory, capitalizing on Williamson's absence due to injury. However, his potential return poses a challenge for the Men In Blue. Despite this, Rohit Sharma's team has demonstrated unwavering dominance in the tournament, maintaining an impeccable record in the league stage. As they gear up for the semi-final clash on Wednesday, November 15, Team India exudes confidence, particularly following stellar performances by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, both securing centuries in the final league game against the Netherlands on Sunday. With the batting lineup in stellar form, the bowling unit, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, must replicate the same intensity to keep the Kiwi batters on their toes.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch anticipates Kohli's strategic battle against Santner in the semi-final osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch anticipates Kohli's strategic battle against Santner in the semi-final

    cricket Kane Williamson prepares New Zealand for semi-final, Dismissing group stage positions as irrelevant osf

    Kane Williamson prepares New Zealand for semi-final, Dismissing group stage positions as irrelevant

    ODI World Cup 2023: Has there been a pitch-switch to favour India in semifinal clash vs New Zealand snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Has there been a pitch-switch to favour India in semifinal clash vs New Zealand?

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli aims to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's records in the semis against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli aims to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's records in the semis against New Zealand

    Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez poised to replace Inzamam ul Haq as PCB chief selector osf

    Mohammad Hafeez poised to replace Inzamam ul Haq as PCB chief selector

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch anticipates Kohli's strategic battle against Santner in the semi-final osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch anticipates Kohli's strategic battle against Santner in the semi-final

    PM Modi releases 15th installment of PM-KISAN; Here's how to check names on beneficiary list AJR

    PM Modi releases 15th installment of PM-KISAN; Here's how to check names on beneficiary list

    Elon will be Elon Wikipedia founder slams Musk-owned X; says its 'overrun by trolls, lunatics' (WATCH) snt

    'Elon will be Elon': Wikipedia founder slams Musk-owned X; says its 'overrun by trolls, lunatics' (WATCH)

    Breaking Bad to Money Heist-7 crime shows to watch on Netflix RBA

    Breaking Bad to Money Heist-7 crime shows to watch on Netflix

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's fun banter leaves fans awaiting for their on-screen union ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's fun banter leaves fans awaiting for their on-screen union

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon