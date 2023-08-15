Ben Stokes' potential ODI return; England's key focus for World Cup squad

The England cricket selectors are poised to address the anticipated ODI comeback of Ben Stokes as they convene to finalise a provisional squad for the imminent World Cup in India. This development comes in light of reports indicating that Stokes, who announced his ODI retirement in July last year, has expressed his willingness to reverse this decision in order to bolster England's quest to defend their 50-over title later this year.

The white-ball coach of the English team, Matthew Mott, emphasised the significance of communication with Stokes, revealing that captain Jos Buttler would play a pivotal role in this regard. While Stokes' definitive stance remains to be seen, England remains optimistic about his potential return to the ODI arena.

Reportedly, Stokes is likely to be included in the provisional squad, highlighting his anticipated comeback. The upcoming meeting of England's selectors, scheduled for Tuesday, will determine the squads for upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, along with an ODI series against Ireland. While England aspires to exhibit their full strength during the New Zealand ODIs, the additional series will serve as an avenue to assess their squad's depth.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) intends to unveil the squads for the bilateral series on Wednesday, and they might also reveal their World Cup squad in tandem. The International Cricket Council (ICC) mandates teams to finalise their provisional World Cup squads by September 5, with the final squads to be confirmed by September 28. This time frame provides teams flexibility to make last-minute adjustments.

The strategic challenge facing England revolves around whether Stokes' reentry should come at the expense of an extra batter or a supplementary seamer. Given that key white-ball seamers, including the anticipated addition of Jofra Archer in the provisional squad, have encountered injuries, striking a balance between the batting and bowling departments becomes crucial. While Stokes' contribution with the ball might be limited due to his persistent left-knee injury, his inclusion would add versatility to the squad, alongside the presence of other allrounders like Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes.

