KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer engage in match simulation training ahead of crucial Asia Cup squad selection

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, on the path to recovery from their respective injuries, are currently immersed in match simulation training at the prestigious National Cricket Academy (NCA) located in Bengaluru. This stage marks the culmination of their journey back to the Indian team, following setbacks involving a thigh injury for Rahul and a back injury for Iyer. In their dedicated pursuit of full fitness, Rahul and Iyer are anticipated to actively engage in this comprehensive training regimen throughout the week. This process encompasses a series of practice games, which will enable the national selectors to gain valuable insights into their performance within a match-like setting. This insightful evaluation is pivotal as the selectors prepare to finalise the roster for India's impending Asia Cup squad. The eagerly awaited announcement of the Asia Cup squad is anticipated to transpire around August 20.

Speaking about the scenario, head coach Rahul Dravid articulated, "We have a few guys coming back from injuries in any case. We are going to have to give them opportunities to play [in the Asia Cup]. I haven't really thought about the Asia Cup at this stage. We have a one-week camp in Bengaluru from August 23. We'll be assembling there as a one-day team. We will take it as it comes."

In recent weeks, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a media release confirming that both Iyer and Rahul had resumed batting in the nets and participating in fitness drills. The strategic delay in the announcement of the Asia Cup squad is a conscious decision aimed at granting selectors an extended period to assess the duo's progress and capabilities. This extended assessment timeframe optimises their chances of contributing to the tournament, which serves as a vital dress rehearsal for the upcoming World Cup scheduled for October and November.

The upcoming schedule involves a conditioning camp spanning from August 23 to 29 in Bengaluru, where the India Asia Cup contingent and its reserves will prepare extensively before embarking on their journey to Sri Lanka for the tournament. The much-anticipated showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for September 2, marking India's opening match of the tournament.

