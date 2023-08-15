Wanindu Hasaranga bids adieu to Test cricket to excel in the limited-overs

Sri Lankan cricket sensation Wanindu Hasaranga, recognised for his prowess in franchise leagues worldwide, has announced his retirement from Test cricket at the age of 26.

Sri Lankan allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga has taken the decision to retire from Test cricket at the age of 26, with the intention of prioritising his contributions to limited-overs formats. Hasaranga's association with Test cricket consisted of a mere four matches, during which he secured four wickets. While Hasaranga's appearances in Sri Lanka's Test squad were infrequent over the past couple of years, his limited presence on the field led to a tally of just four Test matches. Despite a lacklustre showing with the ball in these games, averaging 100.75 and claiming only four wickets, he managed to make his mark with a notable half-century against South Africa.

In recent times, Hasaranga's involvement in wider training groups, as preparation for Test series, did not translate into a spot within the final Test squad. His participation in domestic training had, in fact, prevented him from pursuing lucrative franchise cricket opportunities, as he withdrew from the Major League Cricket tournament shortly before its commencement.

While the official statement from Sri Lanka Cricket cites Hasaranga's decision as a means "to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist," it's noteworthy that he doesn't have a history of long-term injuries. In contrast to instances like Thisara Perera's attempted Test retirement in his 20s, Hasaranga's discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket proceeded amicably. The cricket board has effectively shifted its perspective on his potential in Test cricket, allowing him to focus on other avenues while ensuring his availability for Sri Lanka's white-ball fixtures.

Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC, expressed, "We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward."

Throughout his cricketing journey, Hasaranga has accumulated 102 wickets across 44 first-class matches, complemented by three first-class centuries and 19 half-centuries. A proven asset in limited-overs cricket, he has showcased his prowess in 48 ODIs and 58 T20Is, establishing himself as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's limited-overs lineup.

Currently leading his side B-Love Kandy in the Lanka Premier League, Hasaranga's focus remains unwavering as he gears up for upcoming campaigns in the Asia Cup and the World Cup, bolstering Sri Lanka's aspirations in the limited-overs arena.