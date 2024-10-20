Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand beat India by eight wickets

    New Zealand secured their third Test victory in India at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India scored 46 and 462, while New Zealand posted 402 and 108.

    cricket New Zealand Defeats India by Eight Wickets in First Test scr
    New Zealand has won the first Test against India by eight wickets. Chasing a target of 107 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, New Zealand cross the line with the loss of only two wickets. New Zealand finished the match within the first session itself. Rachin Ravindra (39*) and Will Young (48*) guided New Zealand to victory, both remaining unbeaten. Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets. This is only New Zealand's third Test victory in India. Score: India 46, 462 & New Zealand 402, 108. With this victory, New Zealand takes the lead in the three-match series.

    Also read: India A triumphs over Pakistan A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

    New Zealand's start wasn't ideal. They lost openers Tom Latham (0) and Devon Conway (17) with just 35 runs on the board. Both were trapped LBW by Jasprit Bumrah. However, the Young-Rachin partnership stabilized the innings, leading the Kiwis to a comfortable victory. The duo added 72 runs. India, conceding a first-innings lead of 356 runs, fought back in their second innings through brilliant knocks from Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99), but were all out for 462 after tea on Day 4.

    Pant and Sarfaraz added 177 runs, taking the score to 408. India's collapse began after Sarfaraz's dismissal at 150. Rishabh Pant, who scored 99, was bowled by William O'Rourke with the score at 433. KL Rahul (12) was caught behind by Tom Blundell off O'Rourke. O'Rourke broke India's back by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja (5). Ashwin (15), who offered some hope, was dismissed by Matt Henry. Henry then cleaned up India's tail, dismissing Bumrah (0) and Mohammed Siraj (0).

    Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on six. India lost their last six wickets for just 54 runs. For the Kiwis, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke took three wickets each, while Ajaz Patel accounted for two. Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee picked up one wicket each. India's hopes of setting a challenging target for the Kiwis were dashed with the batting collapse.

    Earlier, India's first innings ended at a mere 46 runs. Matt Henry (5 wickets) and William O'Rourke (4 wickets) were the destroyers-in-chief. Rishabh Pant was India's top scorer with 20 runs. New Zealand, powered by Rachin Ravindra's century, scored 402 in their first innings.

    Also read: South Africa vs New Zealand: Women's T20 World Cup final preview

